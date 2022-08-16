The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
Should you have questions or comments on the redistricting plan, you may contact the Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer at wrbechd@elmoreco.org.