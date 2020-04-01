Amid the slowdown in most areas of life due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government and Elmore County are reminding people complete the 2020 Census.
"Our percentages (number of responses) are pretty good except in two portions of the county," Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said, "(which are) the northeast corner around Lake Martin and the southeast corner of the county."
He said the reason why those areas have a lower response rate is probably due to the number of unoccupied lake homes right now for the northeast, and a sparse population in the southeast.
According to data reported by the United States Census Bureau, which is represented in this interactive map, 39.4% of Elmore County residents have responded up to March 31.
"Overall, we are above the state response rate," he said. "That's not exactly where we want to be. We want to be well above that."
According to Census data, the state has a 38.4% response rate as of March 31.
Beyer said the county is pushing for a 90%-plus response rate by the time the Census comes to a close Aug. 14.
"The last Census we were in the low 70% range in the state and the county was a little above the state average," he said. "Our focus is to get in to that low 90% response range. Of course, 100% is ideal, but we are trying to get to 90%. That's been our goal to get into 90s."
Beyer said cancelled events has caused the county and the Census Bureau to find other ways to inform and educate residents why the Census is important.
"Today was supposed to be a big day (to hold Census events), but COVID-19 stole that show," he said.
Beyer indicated the Census Bureau is expected to send materials to Elmore County officials which will be included in school lunches being distributed on Mondays.
The state claims every one person not counted, costs Alabama approximately $1,500.
For more information on the 2020 Census, visit census.alabama.gov.