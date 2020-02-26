Elmore County Republicans had the chance to hear from Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff Jo Bonner at a dinner held Thursday evening at the Millbrook Civic Center.
Ivey was originally scheduled at the event’s keynote speaker, but an injury she sustained after tripping over her dog resulted in her undergoing surgery at UAB Hospital.
“Gov. Ivey is a tough lady and it was very hard for her to not make it,” Bonner said. “It is hard calling your boss, who is at UAB Hospital, and reminding her for just a few days she is a patient, not the governor of Alabama. As soon as she came out of anesthesia she was asking the nurses to get her phone. She’s doing great and sends her best.”
In Ivey’s stead, Bonner highlighted several items of state and national importance.
“I want to spend just a few minutes on the importance of March 3 and Nov. 3,” he said. “I have put my name on the ballot six times. I have a greater appreciation than a lot of people for the sacrifices made by the candidates, their families and the volunteers. It is not easy to run for office. It is not easy to serve. You hold yourself up to a higher standard. People expect you hold yourself to a higher standard.
“We (the Republican party) are really fortunate that we are one family. On March 2, we are going to fight fiercely for those votes on March 3. Then on March 4, we going to unite to make sure we re-elect Donald Trump president of the United States.”
Bonner shared what is at stake concerning the 2020 Census.
“Let me tell you what is on the line April 1,” he said. “Right now, we get about $14 billion of your tax dollars that come back to Alabama to work for us. Sewer grants and education grants and healthcare grants.”
He said Alabama is at risk of losing money and seats in the U.S. House of Representatives if the response rate to the 2020 Census mirrors the response rates in 2000 and 2010.
“A lot of that is based on a formula based on the population of our state,” Bonner said. “Currently, we have 4.8 million people. Our population has grown since the last decade, but not as far as we’d hoped. So, if we take part in the census and perform at the rate we did in 2000, we will lose two seats in the House. If we perform at the rate we did in 2010, we will lose one seat. They say this could come down to 10,000 people.”
As for state government, Bonner said Ivey is looking to the future.
“Gov. Ivey knew something that many of you do as well,” Bonner said, “that was if we are not willing to invest in our own future how can we expect others to invest on us? The easy decision would be to ignore it. “The governor has decided to stop kicking the can down the road and start solving some of our own problems. That is exactly what she is trying to do right now on state prisons, on education and on a host of other issues that affect our daily quality of life.”
He also addressed national politics and urged attendees to pay attention to the Democratic presidential debates.
“If you need motivation to show up on (Nov. 3) press rewind on the VCR,” he said, referring to the Democratic debate held Feb. 19. “It’s not just what you’re hearing out of the candidates mouths, it’s the thought that four years ago the Democratic Party came within two primaries of nominating someone who was not even a Democrat. He’s still not a Democrat.
“Sadly, young people do not understand the difference of freedom and communism, freedom and socialism. It is scary. On Nov. 3, we need to send the loudest message we can that Alabama stands tall for freedom, Alabama stand tall for democracy and Alabama stands tall for President Trump.”