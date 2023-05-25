A Wetumpka native is celebrating more than just receiving a bachelor's degree this month.
Gabby Joy not only graduated Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) with a degree in child and family studies. She was also awarded the ‘Excellence in Child and Family Studies Award, which is given for dedication and demonstration of excellence, this year in the College of Bible and Church Ministries SAGU.
In addition to her studies, Joy volunteered, serving youth in afterschool programs in Waxahachie, Texas, home of SAGU. She then shared her knowledge with her classmates back at SAGU.
“Gabby showed a deep understanding of children, adolescents and families,” SAGU professor and coordinator of child and family studies Dr. Darren Daugherty said. “Her wisdom and insight often contributed to classroom discussion and peer understanding. Having Gabby in a class was often like having a teaching assistant in the room because she made class sessions more insightful for everyone.”
Joy said her volunteer work in Texas was just following what she did as a youth while attending First Assembly of God in Montgomery. It is also why she transitioned from studying music to child and family studies.
“You are working with children and families with counseling in low income areas and providing help for families that might be in rough patches,” Joy said. “You can use it to work in schools, you can use it to work as an administrative degree. You can use it in a counseling setting.”
Joy was tutoring in math, science and English and helping make sure homework was completed.
“We did a lot of devotionals and things with them,” Joy said. “I played a kind of counseling role with a lot of the children. I helped with things they are dealing with at school and home.”
Joy found SAGU through her church, finding friends and other church members who attended SAGU. Like many soon-to-be college students, she took a tour.
“I felt like I wanted to be there,” Joy said. “After being in Wetumpka and Montgomery for all my life, it was a really cool opportunity to move out of state for a while.”
Joy went to Elmore County schools from kindergarten to her junior year, when she attended Wetumpka High School.
“I ended up having to go online for college courses with dual credits,” Joy said.
Joy followed a similar track for her bachelor’s degree. Joy moved to Texas in 2018 to start her studies. The COVID-19 pandemic extended her time in school. After 4 ½ years, Joy returned to Wetumpka to start working and finished her degree online.
Joy returned to the SAGU for graduation and to receive the award. Back home in Elmore County, Joy is still planning the future. She hasn’t made plans for a masters program.
“I haven’t gotten that far yet,” Joy said. “I probably would. I have been in school since 2005 and I needed a break. Working has been a good break for me.”
Full time work and the break from volunteer work is giving Joy some clarity going forward.
“I would love to have my own non-for-profit after school program working with low income families in general,” Joy said. “I want to just be a person that speaks up for other people. I want to be there for others and let them have a voice.”
Daugherty is certain Joy will have an impact in whatever she chooses to do.
“Because of Gabby’s wisdom, diligence and caring heart, she will be successful in any career in which she can help children and families,” Daugherty said.