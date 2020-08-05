More people are getting back to work in Elmore County, according to the June unemployment rates recently released by the Alabama Department of Labor.
The county’s June unemployment rate sits at 6.6%, besting the sate’s jobless rate of 7.5%. Elmore County’s June rate represents 2,370 unemployed people who are actively seeking employment.
The county had a jobless rate of 2.6% in February, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that figure jumped to 11.1%in April. But the county rebounded quickly with unemployment dropping to 7.5% in May and now to 6.6%.
Elmore County Economic Development Authority executive director Cary Cox attributed the county’s success to a diverse economy.
“We’re not tied to any one sector, which has helped us a lot,” Cox said.
Cox said economies that are dominated by one sector of business, like tourism or retail, may have a harder recovering from COVID-19.
Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer said most residents in the county are blessed to have stable incomes.
“Most of our workforce is employed by financially stable businesses, like state and local government agencies and essential small businesses,” Mercer said. “We have an economy that can weather an impact like we’ve seen with COVID-19.”
Cox and Mercer said they expect the county’s unemployment rate to continue to trend in a positive direction.
“Once COVID begins to lift, Elmore County’s economy is going to explode,” Mercer said. “We’re poised to do some great things in Elmore County.”
At the state level, Alabama’s June unemployment rate of 7.5% is down from May’s rate of 9.6%, according to a press release from ADOL.
June’s rate represents 165,770 unemployed persons, compared to 216,043 in May. The state’s jobless rate in June 2019 was 2.9 percent, or 65,389 people.
“We continue to make gains in our unemployment rate but remain above the record low rates we were experiencing prior to this pandemic,” ADOL secretary Fitzgerald Washington in a release. “People are returning to work as the economy further reopens, but we are beginning to see slight rises in the number of initial unemployment claims filed each week.”
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Clay County at 4.6%, Shelby, Marshall, and Cullman Counties at 5.4%, and Geneva and DeKalb Counties at 5.6%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 18.5%, Lowndes County at 16.9%, and Perry County at 14.1%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Vestavia Hills at 4.5%, Homewood at 4.8%, and Madison at 5.1%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Prichard at 18.8%, Selma at 15.3%, and Bessemer and Mobile at 13.0%.