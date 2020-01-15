The Elmore County African-American Heritage Association is planning its annual memorial service and a fellowship event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20.
According to association board of directors chair Winfred Wise, the memorial service for King will start at 9 a.m. at Rodgers Chapel AME Zion Church.
Wise said the events are significant for many locals because of Wetumpka’s close proximity to Montgomery, where the Civil Rights Movement began.
The service will feature King as the service’s keynote speaker delivering a speech via video.
Wetumpka Elementary School student Marcellus Davis, who received a $100 prize, will read his essay about King’s contributions.
At 11 a.m., a rally will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Cultural Center located at 202 Lancaster St.
The event will feature food, refreshments and fellowship.