The “student” portion of student-athlete has always come first for Elmore County High School senior Courtney Sides, and her hard work is paying off in a big way.
Sides, who currently has a 4.35 grade-point average and a 33 super score on the ACT, has been named one of 52 finalists in the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program’s Scholar-Athlete category.
All regional winners receive a $3,000 scholarship and could win more when statewide winners are announced at the annual Bryant-Jordan banquet Monday in Birmingham.
“This is really just a true honor to even be considered for such a prestigious award,” Sides said. “All of the glory really belongs to God because He’s blessed me with so many opportunities which have led me to where I am today. This scholarship just opens doors to enable me to go to college and pursue the education and career he’s called me to do.”
While academics has always come first for Sides, she is involved in many extracurricular activities at ECHS.
Sides played for the Elmore County volleyball team, where she helped lead the Panthers to their 13th consecutive area title this past fall. She also ran track as a sophomore but was forced to quit after an injury limited her.
When she isn’t on the court, she shines on the speech and debate teams. She recently placed first in the Rotary Speech Competition, at which she earned another $1,000 scholarship. She’s also the president of the National Beta Club and of First Priority, a student led devotional organization.
She also helped start a Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter at the school and was selected as a representative with the AHSAA student leadership team. While serving in that role, she was selected to represent the entire state of Alabama in a national leadership summit.
“The student part of the student-athlete phrase comes first in my life,” Sides said. “I make sure I’m studying and able to excel in my school work. As a Christian, I believe I should do everything to the best of my ability to honor God. So I do that in my academics and my sports. I enjoy being the best student and best person I can be.”
It’s tough to balance all of the extracurricular activities Sides has with her relationship with Christ and her schoolwork, but she has a prioritized list.
First and foremost, her first priority is her relationship with Christ. She said her relationship with Christ is everything she has and is everything she is. Second is her family, who come before anything to do with school.
Third on her priority list is her schoolwork, and she makes sure every afternoon she gets her studies done. Sides wants to excel in the classroom before she even thinks about athletics.
When she feels she is in a good spot academically, she turns her sights to the volleyball court.
“I don’t want to be distracted because I’m not doing well in class,” Sides said. “Once my academics are lined up, I can be the best athlete I can be. In athletics, we aren’t really competing with the person beside us. We are trying to be better than the person we were before. So I really just make sure my academics are in-line so I can be the best athlete I can be.”
Sides’ hard work has paid off, and she will be taking her scholarship money to the University of Mobile to major in nursing. Her plan is to achieve a bachelor’s degree then study to be a nurse anesthetist.
“I want to be in the waiting room with patients and able to talk to them and pray with them before their procedures,” Sides said. “I want to deal with pharmacology and chemistry, but I love connections and relationships so I want to deal with people.”
Sides will have the chance to earn more scholarship money during Monday night’s banquet in Birmingham.
Each individual region winner is eligible to compete in his or her class (eight finalists) for an additional $3,500 scholarship. The winners of each class, from 1A to 7A, are eligible to win the Overall Scholar-Athlete Award which wields an additional $4,000 scholarship.