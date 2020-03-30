Elmore County Schools announced yesterday a change to its child nutrition program feeding schedule for students.
Beginning now, the school system will offer food pick up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. only on Mondays through May 25 for children 18 and under.
Locations for picking up the meals remain the same and include Wetumpka Middle, Coosada Elementary, Holtville High, Redland Elementary and Eclectic Middle.
This replaces the schedule the school system used during the first two weeks of schools being closed.