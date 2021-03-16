After receiving updates from the county's Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Richard Dennis announced that Elmore County Schools will close early on Wednesday.
Schools will release at noon on Wednesday to allow enough time for buses to complete routes.
The district will continue to monitor EMA notifications and will provide updates as needed.
The decision to close schools early comes as the area prepares for a significant severe weather event that's expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and possibly last through early Thursday morning.
In Elmore County, conditions are favorable for strong long track tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour and golf ball sized hail, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.