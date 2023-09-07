Teachers and staff are having to go old school as internet outages strike Elmore County and Tallassee schools.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said Thursday the internet outage, now in its second day, is forcing staff and teachers to figure out ways to teach students, take roll and run point-of-sale systems in cafeterias.
“Staff who teach virtual right now are really impacted right now,” Dennis said. “We sent them to work from home. Certain offices I have sent to work from home so they could continue to do their job because they can’t do it here because of the lack of internet but can at home.”
Dennis said he is worried about the timing of the outage as average daily membership (ADM) is determined in the 20 days after labor.
“ADM determines our state funding,” Dennis said. “If a student enrolls, it needs to be logged that day. This could adversely affect the money we get from the state next year.”
Cash registers in the system’s cafeterias need internet as well. Teachers who remain on campus are resorting to decades old tried and true methods.
“In the schools you can revert back an old world marker board, some might still have a chalk board,” Dennis said.
Wednesday’s and Thursday’s internet outage isn’t the first time for Elmore County Schools.
“Some areas in the county, this is the fifth time there has been an outage so far this school year,” Dennis said. “This is highly unusual.”
Tallassee City Schools Brock Nolin said his system is facing a similar internet outage.
Dennis said the outages have been because of different situations in a variety of locations across the state with a cut line being responsible for at least one of them. The current outage can be attributed to equipment in downtown Montgomery.
“From what I understand this is a piece of equipment,” Dennis said. “We are waiting for more information from Uniti outlining the circumstances of what has taken place. We are not the only system or group to be impacted.”
Elmore County Schools doesn’t have a backup service for internet currently but is working on plans for the scenario it is currently facing.
“We are working to develop a backup,” Dennis said. “It takes something special to carry the [bandwidth] or at least to get that put in. In some areas that will be more difficult. We are going to try to have an alternate plan in place due to the number of times this has impacted us already.”