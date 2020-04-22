In an effort to ensure Elmore County Schools buildings are as germ-free as possible, every school building and administrative offices recently received a disinfecting.
A crew of eight from Memphis-based United Water Restoration disinfected common areas and fogged the school system’s building space — 1,546,443 square feet in all — for $60,000.
“The cleaning crew will go in and clean every piece of property we have,” Elmore County Schools special project manager Mike Czerpak said. “After they are done cleaning, each building will be sealed off for two weeks.”
Richard Gehertt, a crew manager for United Water Restoration, described the cleaning process.
“The first thing we do is we wipe down all common areas including desks and chairs, door knobs, light switches, lockers, anything that is a common area that the children will touch,” he said. “Then we come back with a fog in every room. The fog is a fine mist that settles on everything. It kills everything the wipedown may have missed.”
He said the cleaning process ensures a safe environment for Elmore County Schools students.
“Before the children go back to school, you want to make sure the buildings are safe and this sanitization process this does that,” he said.
Gehertt said his team can clean one school in a few hours.
“It’s taken us anywhere from two to three hours to clean each school,” he said.
Gehertt said the company uses the same cleaning process and a different disinfectant when removing mold from a building.
“We, along with many other companies, just really got into this COVID-19 sanitation three or four weeks ago,” he said. “We’ve always done fogging and wip downs — before it was (for) mold remediation.”
Gehertt said there are several disinfectants approved by Environmental Protection Agency intended to kill the coronavirus living on surfaces.
The chemical used at Elmore County Schools carries the brand name of MediClean.
“For COVID-19 we just use a different kind of chemical than when we work with removing mold,” he said. “MediClean is approved by the EPA for coronavirus.”
He said the company has recently disinfected other buildings for COVID-19.
“In Memphis, we’ve done corporate offices and warehouses for clients like Hollywood Feed,” he said. “This is the first school system we have worked with, but it is the same exact cleaning. We are in negotiations with other school systems at the moment to perform the same cleaning as what we are doing here in Elmore County.”
He said the job does have some challenges.
“The first thing we do is assess the entire school,” Gehertt said. “We have to go in and turn on all the lights in every building. As we finish each room or area we turn the lights off so we know we completed that room. I have an operations manager with me and make sure all the areas are cleaned.”
Another challenge of the job involves the personal protective equipment gear required to clean and apply the coronavirus-destroying disinfectant.
“We’re dressed in Tyvek suits, rubber gloves and respirators,” he said. “The main challenge is the breathing part — wearing a respirator for three hours at a time.”