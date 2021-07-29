New teachers within Elmore County Public Schools spent Monday and Tuesday, July 19-20, at the central office taking part in the district’s New Teacher Academy.
Forty-five elementary school teachers participated in the orientation course on Monday and 35 secondary teachers participated on Tuesday. Elmore County Public Schools Human Resources Director Susanne Goodin said the purpose of the course was to acclimate the teachers to Elmore County Schools’ programs and software.
“We’re talking to them about how to find certain forms, information and resources available to them and about their responsibilities as employees,” Goodin said. “Most of these teachers have worked in other school systems, but processes and procedures are different in every school district.”
Each day began with breakfast provided by the Alabama Education Association followed by discussions about employee expectations, curriculum assessments, discipline procedures, technology resources, special education and finances/payroll.
“We hope that every teacher leaves here feeling supported,” Goodin said. “We don’t expect to give them all the answers in one day, but we want to make sure they know who to call when they have a question.”
The upcoming school year marks Courtney Day’s first year as a teacher. She’ll be beginning her teaching career as a 10th grade Algebra teacher at Wetumpka High School. She worked as an accountant for 10 years before switching careers.
Day earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is in the process of completing a master’s degree in secondary education.
“I’ve worked as a substitute teacher for the past two year,” Day said. “That’s how I knew that being a teacher is what I’m meant to do. Being a substitute teacher gave me the opportunity to see what it was like before I fully made the decision to switch careers.”
Day said she’s anxiously awaiting the first day of school.
“I’m anxious and nervous, but I’m ready to get started,” she said. “I’m excited for sure. I’ve already decorated my class and I’m getting my supplies and curriculum ready.”
Day said she’s comforted by the fact that she will be paired with a veteran teacher to serve as her mentor.
“I will definitely be utilizing him or her,” Day said.
Goodin thanked the Christian Educators Association International for providing goody bags and snacks over the two-day period and First Community Bank providing lunch.