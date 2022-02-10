School and county leaders are hoping to get an ad valorem referendum on the ballot for January 2023.
Elmore County and Tallassee school leaders are asking for a net increase of seven mills in funding for capital projects and educational programing needs based on projected growth. County leaders are hoping for an additional increase of two mills, as well.
It will take one more step before the Elmore County Commission can ask the legislature to put it on a ballot for a special called election in 11 months. The commission passed a resolution at its Monday meeting setting a public hearing on the matter for 5 p.m. Feb. 28 “to consider requesting a local constitutional amendment to increase the investment in education, public safety, public health and broadband.”
Elmore County chief operations officer Richie Beyer said the resolution currently being considered by the commission would leave votes by Elmore County residents only deciding yes or no for a 10-mill ad valorem increase with eight mills going to education and two mills to the county. Beyer said the county’s plans for the increase would be discussed at another meeting. But Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis laid out what Elmore County Schools had done to protect the funds it currently has and the needs of the growing school system at Monday’s commission meeting. Dennis has been at the helm of Elmore County Schools for five years and is proud of the progress made.
“We worked on putting ourselves into a fiscally responsible position so we could account for everything,” Dennis said. “Every area we could have savings, we worked on there.”
Elmore County Schools is the 13th largest system in the state according to Dennis and he said the system has done a lot with its money.
“We are operating at a foundation level in Elmore County,” Dennis said. “We don’t ever get far above that foundation level because we just don’t have the funding to go that far. Before COVID we were 134 out of 137 per pupil spending.”
Despite being near the bottom in spending per student, the system is doing a good job in educating children. Dennis said Elmore County Schools are ranked 23 out of the 137 in quality of education.
“That takes into account all of the testing from grades three to 11,” Dennis told the commission.
Dennis acknowledged that Elmore County Schools are finishing $50 million in capital projects across the county, but growth indicates more needs. He said in the last five years 662 students have been added to the system due to students moving into the area and future needs show a new high school being needed in the Holtville community and possibly adding onto the just completed Redland Middle School to accommodate families moving to Elmore County.
Dennis also wants to eventually rebuild the oldest parts of Elmore County High School in Eclectic while adding to the programs across the county.
Dennis would like a performing arts center at Wetumpka and the renovation of an old gym at Stanhope Elmore to serve a similar multiple purposes with a stage.
Any increase in ad valorem would also be shared with Tallassee City Schools based on student populations. Tallassee superintendent Brock Nolin was at the commission meeting and said future plans for Tallassee Schools included rebuilding the annex and old gym on the Tallassee High School campus built in 1938.
COVID-19 funds short lived
Dennis said Elmore County Schools are taking full advantage of extra funds for the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds account for 14 percent of the system’s current revenue and will fully expire by 2024.
Dennis those funds are being used to cover unfunded mandates such as extra nurses and providing STEM labs in all middle schools and most elementary schools across the county.
“With the COVID funding, we brought in additional personnel to help,” Dennis said. “While we have that funding we are able to support those additional numbers.”
Dennis said the county system is also using some of the COVID-19 funding to replace HVAC systems, something allowed with air filtration in mind.
Education would only net seven mills
While Elmore County Schools is asking for eight mills in ad valorem increase, the system would only receive the net effect of seven mills.
Currently Elmore County has passed only nine mills of ad valorem and the state requires 10 mills to participate in the foundation program.
“We definitely get more than we put in,” Dennis said. “One of the mills would be to backfill the one the state has implemented to get us to 10 mills for the foundation program.”
Dennis said the way the resolution from the Elmore County Board of Education was written would only allow 1.5 mills to be spent on programs and personnel with the remaining 5.5 mills going to capital projects.
Dennis said county schools would not leverage the entire amount borrowing only as needed for larger projects.
Eleven months to an election
Just because the commission asks the legislature to consider the increase does not mean the money will be available for county and school leaders anytime soon.
The measure would potentially be taken up by Elmore County voters in a special election in January 2023 and another year before collections start. It’s time Elmore County Commission chair Troy Stubbs wants the public to educate themselves on the issue between now and then to determine the best choice.
“It is 11 months from now when it could potentially be on a ballot for the people of Elmore County to vote on,” Stubbs said. “That means we have 11 months for real conversation in our county to determine whether or not this is something that is needed in our county.”