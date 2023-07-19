Costs are going up, including the price of school buses.
The State of Alabama provides $7,700 per year per bus that is less than 10 years old, but it is not enough.
“We can’t afford to pay for the buses. We need to keep our fleet at 10 years old or less,” Elmore County Board of Education chief financial officer Jason Mann told the board at a meeting Wednesday. “The buses are now costing between $120,000 and $139,000.”
Mann said buses were between $80,000 to $90,000 just a few years ago. The $7,700 payment per bus from the state was meant as a way of keeping buses up to date and safer. But inflation and supply chain issues are forcing Mann to get ideas for funding from the board.
“I’m about to come to y’all with more information to try to figure it out,” Mann said. “We are going to have to place the order a year to two years ahead of when we need the buses. They are 12 to 20 months behind on delivery.”
Mann said the delay gives the school system a chance to put some money away for the purchase. But the system will need at least 40 buses — a purchase estimated to cost more than $5 million.
“Even if we tried to accumulate funds, that might only be $2 million in that time frame,” Mann said. “I don’t know how to do it without taking out a loan.”
To help with current transportation issues the board approved the purchase of five smaller 60 passenger buses at $119,000 per bus and two of the normal 84 passenger buses at a cost of $133,000 each.
Elmore County Board of Education superintendent Richard Dennis said the school board staff was trying to figure out a new calendar for 12-month employees.
“It is currently at 230 days per year,” Dennis said.
Dennis said 12-month employees should be working 240 days per year. He explained to the board some affected employees were interested in 11-month contracts.
Dennis also said staff were trying to figure out additional supplements for coaches and assistant coaches winning state championships.
The board approved a bid in the amount of $318,484 to replace the roof at Eclectic Middle School. The funds came from savings on other projects from across the system that came in under budget. Ten bids were received on the project.
In other action the Elmore County Board of Education:
• Approved the employment of 20 new personnel across the system.
• Approved the transfer of seven employees within the system.
• Approved the resignation of 27 employees across the system.
• Approved the retirement of one employee from the central office.
• Approved wording changes to the student handbook.