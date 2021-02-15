Elmore County schools will be closed and students and all staff will remain at home for the day, according to Superintendent Richard Dennis.
"After consulting with the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency, there is a very high probability of ice on some roads, bridges and overpasses," Dennis said. "Due to this potential safety issue, all Elmore County Public Schools will shift to an e-learning day for Tuesday, Feb. 16. We will return to a regular schedule on Wednesday. I apologize for any inconvenience. Stay warm and have a good evening."