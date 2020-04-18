Screen Shot 2020-04-18 at 8.15.42 PM.png

Local counties and the state saw an increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday. 

As of 8:15 p.m. Saturday, there are 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elmore County — an increase of two. There are 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County and 22 in Coosa County, an increase of 20 and two, respectively, since Saturday morning.

Statewide, ADPH's statistics are showing 4,723 confirmed cases and the organization states it is updating these numbers in real time. However, Saturday morning there were less cases across the state than there were Friday night and many counties saw decreases. 

ADPH released a statement on its Facebook page to explain the discrepancy.

"On the afternoon of April 17, in the course of electronic transmission of data, an outside entity mistakenly marked COVID-19 lab results as positive when they were, in fact, negative," the post reads. "The error was rapidly discovered by the Infectious Disease and Outbreaks Division and ADPH Data Team."

ADPH advises it could take a few days to completely resolve the issue.

"The entity is cooperating with ADPH in this effort and has reached out to providers who ordered tests through their facility," the post reads. "ADPH closely monitors data transmitted to us, as the accuracy of information is vital to the COVID-19 outbreak response."

Tallapoosa County has another reported death — now 11 — with eight of those confirmed to have been from the coronavirus. Coosa and Elmore counties each still have one confirmed death apiece.

Elmore County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 persons is 71.4.

This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.

ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 445.9 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County at 721.7. Wilcox County, which has 45 confirmed cases and a population of around 10,300, comes in third at 433.8.

Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 206.3.

Across the state, there are 147 reported deaths and 113 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 620 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.

ADPH reports two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

Since March 13, there have been 247 patients in intensive care units and 150 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 253 employees and 295 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 759 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested postive. 

Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 42,538 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 629 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 64 in Coosa County and 753 in Elmore County. This number has not changed since Saturday morning.

See case characteristics and death demographics below:

See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 8:15 p.m. Saturday below:

Autauga County: 
25 confirmed cases

373 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Baldwin County: 
109 confirmed cases

1,354 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Barbour County: 
18 confirmed cases

158 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Bibb County: 
26 confirmed cases

254 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Blount County: 
20 confirmed cases

251 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Bullock County: 
9 confirmed cases

60 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Butler County: 
13 confirmed cases

130 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Calhoun County: 
66 confirmed cases

699 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Chambers County: 
240 confirmed cases

723 total tests
11 reported deaths
11 died from illness

Cherokee County: 
12 confirmed cases

96 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Chilton County: 
39 confirmed cases

273 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Choctaw County: 
14 confirmed cases

74 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Clarke County: 
24 confirmed cases

214 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Clay County: 
17 confirmed cases

107 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Cleburne County: 
12 confirmed cases

48 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Coffee County: 
56 confirmed cases

325 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Colbert County: 
15 confirmed cases

421 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Conecuh County: 
10 confirmed cases

75 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Coosa County: 
22 confirmed cases

64 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Covington County: 
21 confirmed cases

220 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Crenshaw County: 
6 confirmed cases

158 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Cullman County: 
42 confirmed cases

497 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Dale County: 
17 confirmed cases

176 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Dallas County: 
22 confirmed cases

265 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

DeKalb County: 
40 confirmed cases

529 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Elmore County: 
58 confirmed cases

753 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Escambia County: 
12 confirmed cases

226 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Etowah County: 
93 confirmed cases

711 total tests
7 reported deaths
8 died from illness

Fayette County: 
4 confirmed cases

160 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Franklin County: 
17 confirmed cases

242 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Geneva County: 
4 confirmed cases

94 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Greene County: 
29 confirmed cases

71 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Hale County: 
23 confirmed cases

138 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Henry County: 
17 confirmed cases

103 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Houston County: 
63 confirmed cases

512 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Jackson County: 
38 confirmed cases

517 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Jefferson County: 
673 confirmed cases

8,433 total tests
25 reported deaths
15 died from illness

Lamar County: 
8 confirmed cases

127 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lauderdale County: 
23 confirmed cases

800 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Lawrence County: 
9 confirmed cases

200 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lee County: 
306 confirmed cases

1,959 total tests
14 reported deaths
12 died from illness

Limestone County: 
40 confirmed cases

665 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Lowndes County: 
27 confirmed cases

90 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Macon County: 
24 confirmed cases

183 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Madison County: 
197 confirmed cases

2,344 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness

Marengo County: 
25 confirmed cases

264 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Marion County: 
60 confirmed cases

468 total tests
5 reported deaths
4 died from illness

Marshall County: 
139 confirmed cases

778 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness

Mobile County: 
638 confirmed cases

3,343 total tests
25 reported deaths
18 died from illness

Monroe County: 
8 confirmed cases

111 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Montgomery County: 
217 confirmed cases

1,656 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Morgan County: 
45 confirmed cases

621 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Perry County: 
9 confirmed cases

87 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Pickens County: 
33 confirmed cases

232 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Pike County: 
34 confirmed cases

332 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Randolph County: 
51 confirmed cases

173 total tests
3 reported deaths
3 died from illness

Russell County: 
42 confirmed cases

272 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

St. Clair County: 
53 confirmed cases

531 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Shelby County: 
257 confirmed cases

2,014 total tests
7 reported deaths
6 died from illness

Sumter County: 
35 confirmed cases

98 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Talladega County: 
44 confirmed cases

629 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Tallapoosa County: 
180 confirmed cases

718 total tests
11 reported deaths
8 died from illness

Tuscaloosa County: 
141 confirmed cases

2,173 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Walker County: 
83 confirmed cases

499 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Washington County: 
15 confirmed cases

80 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness

Wilcox County: 
45 confirmed cases

126 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Winston County: 
9 confirmed cases

224 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

Unknown or Out of State County: 
0 confirmed cases

1,237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness

