Local counties and the state saw an increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday.
As of 8:15 p.m. Saturday, there are 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elmore County — an increase of two. There are 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County and 22 in Coosa County, an increase of 20 and two, respectively, since Saturday morning.
Statewide, ADPH's statistics are showing 4,723 confirmed cases and the organization states it is updating these numbers in real time. However, Saturday morning there were less cases across the state than there were Friday night and many counties saw decreases.
ADPH released a statement on its Facebook page to explain the discrepancy.
"On the afternoon of April 17, in the course of electronic transmission of data, an outside entity mistakenly marked COVID-19 lab results as positive when they were, in fact, negative," the post reads. "The error was rapidly discovered by the Infectious Disease and Outbreaks Division and ADPH Data Team."
ADPH advises it could take a few days to completely resolve the issue.
"The entity is cooperating with ADPH in this effort and has reached out to providers who ordered tests through their facility," the post reads. "ADPH closely monitors data transmitted to us, as the accuracy of information is vital to the COVID-19 outbreak response."
Tallapoosa County has another reported death — now 11 — with eight of those confirmed to have been from the coronavirus. Coosa and Elmore counties each still have one confirmed death apiece.
Elmore County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 persons is 71.4.
This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.
ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 445.9 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County at 721.7. Wilcox County, which has 45 confirmed cases and a population of around 10,300, comes in third at 433.8.
Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 206.3.
Across the state, there are 147 reported deaths and 113 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 620 hospitalizations across the state since March 13.
ADPH reports two categories for death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in "Deaths From This Illness." Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
Since March 13, there have been 247 patients in intensive care units and 150 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 253 employees and 295 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 759 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested postive.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 42,538 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 629 tests counted by the Alabama Department of Public Health, 64 in Coosa County and 753 in Elmore County. This number has not changed since Saturday morning.
See case characteristics and death demographics below:
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 8:15 p.m. Saturday below:
Autauga County:
25 confirmed cases
373 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Baldwin County:
109 confirmed cases
1,354 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Barbour County:
18 confirmed cases
158 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bibb County:
26 confirmed cases
254 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Blount County:
20 confirmed cases
251 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Bullock County:
9 confirmed cases
60 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Butler County:
13 confirmed cases
130 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Calhoun County:
66 confirmed cases
699 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Chambers County:
240 confirmed cases
723 total tests
11 reported deaths
11 died from illness
Cherokee County:
12 confirmed cases
96 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Chilton County:
39 confirmed cases
273 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Choctaw County:
14 confirmed cases
74 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clarke County:
24 confirmed cases
214 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Clay County:
17 confirmed cases
107 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
48 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coffee County:
56 confirmed cases
325 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Colbert County:
15 confirmed cases
421 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Conecuh County:
10 confirmed cases
75 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Coosa County:
22 confirmed cases
64 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Covington County:
21 confirmed cases
220 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Crenshaw County:
6 confirmed cases
158 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Cullman County:
42 confirmed cases
497 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dale County:
17 confirmed cases
176 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Dallas County:
22 confirmed cases
265 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
DeKalb County:
40 confirmed cases
529 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Elmore County:
58 confirmed cases
753 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Escambia County:
12 confirmed cases
226 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Etowah County:
93 confirmed cases
711 total tests
7 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Fayette County:
4 confirmed cases
160 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Franklin County:
17 confirmed cases
242 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Geneva County:
4 confirmed cases
94 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Greene County:
29 confirmed cases
71 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Hale County:
23 confirmed cases
138 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Henry County:
17 confirmed cases
103 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Houston County:
63 confirmed cases
512 total tests
2 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Jackson County:
38 confirmed cases
517 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Jefferson County:
673 confirmed cases
8,433 total tests
25 reported deaths
15 died from illness
Lamar County:
8 confirmed cases
127 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lauderdale County:
23 confirmed cases
800 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Lawrence County:
9 confirmed cases
200 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lee County:
306 confirmed cases
1,959 total tests
14 reported deaths
12 died from illness
Limestone County:
40 confirmed cases
665 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Lowndes County:
27 confirmed cases
90 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Macon County:
24 confirmed cases
183 total tests
2 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Madison County:
197 confirmed cases
2,344 total tests
4 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marengo County:
25 confirmed cases
264 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Marion County:
60 confirmed cases
468 total tests
5 reported deaths
4 died from illness
Marshall County:
139 confirmed cases
778 total tests
4 reported deaths
2 died from illness
Mobile County:
638 confirmed cases
3,343 total tests
25 reported deaths
18 died from illness
Monroe County:
8 confirmed cases
111 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Montgomery County:
217 confirmed cases
1,656 total tests
3 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Morgan County:
45 confirmed cases
621 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Perry County:
9 confirmed cases
87 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pickens County:
33 confirmed cases
232 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Pike County:
34 confirmed cases
332 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Randolph County:
51 confirmed cases
173 total tests
3 reported deaths
3 died from illness
Russell County:
42 confirmed cases
272 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
St. Clair County:
53 confirmed cases
531 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Shelby County:
257 confirmed cases
2,014 total tests
7 reported deaths
6 died from illness
Sumter County:
35 confirmed cases
98 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Talladega County:
44 confirmed cases
629 total tests
1 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Tallapoosa County:
180 confirmed cases
718 total tests
11 reported deaths
8 died from illness
Tuscaloosa County:
141 confirmed cases
2,173 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Walker County:
83 confirmed cases
499 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Washington County:
15 confirmed cases
80 total tests
1 reported deaths
1 died from illness
Wilcox County:
45 confirmed cases
126 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Winston County:
9 confirmed cases
224 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness
Unknown or Out of State County:
0 confirmed cases
1,237 total tests
0 reported deaths
0 died from illness