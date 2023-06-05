Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the general public has no clue how many times his department responds to missing persons calls — especially those with dementia or other mental debilitating issues.
Franklin said the calls come in about once per quarter but rarely get to the stage of needing to issue a missing and endangered alert.
“One of the best things we have going is a tracking dog,” Franklin said. “They call and say, ‘Hey grandma or momma is out by the lake, in a wooded area or walked off and we can’t find her.’ We bring our dog out there and it will generally find them. The tracking dog is very good at that.”
Franklin said his department doesn’t necessarily report a missing person in the first hour or so. It gives investigators time to collect information and allow the tracking dog to do its work.
“Based on the incident, where it is at and what is going on, we try to remedy that situation by getting our guy out there that is trained with that particular K9,” Franklin said.
In any case the department works, “information is gold.” Caretakers of those with mental ailments should make note of habits and visitors.
“As quick as we can get the information, that is what we want to do,” Franklin said. “Those first few hours are huge.”
Franklin said no detail is too small. Something simple and seemingly meaningless could be the information that leads to the missing person.
“If a person likes to go to Dollar Tree a lot, we want to know,” Franklin said. “A friend could pick them up not knowing there are issues and the person reported missing could ask to go to their favorite place. If the place is walking distance, that information gives us an idea where to look as well.”
Having a list of friends or contacts gives investigators a starting point in who to call as well to see where a loved one might have disappeared to.
Many of the missing and endangered person alerts broadcast by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Fusion Center often have only an old driver’s license photo. Franklin said it would be great to include a current photograph as well if available.
“The photo is good,” Franklin said. “A different photo is very helpful. When there is a drastic change in appearance, we need another photo. We can put two photos on the missing person alert.”
Franklin said the 911 dispatch center can flag addresses of residents whose caretakers call to give them details about dementia and such. The history grows as first responders are called to an address or individual.
“When a call comes into 911 dispatch, it pops up and says, ‘Hey, this residence is the same one deputies entered with XYZ going on,’” Franklin said. “Dispatch does an excellent job on each call putting in the details. If we get a call at the same residence six months later, we can reference it.”
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office also participates in Project Lifesaver where residents are paired with a radio transmitter in case they walk off from a residence. But more information about a missing person is always useful for trying to find loved ones.
“We were going out from time to time to provide the Project Lifesaver equipment and bracelet for it,” Franklin said. “It is an excellent program but we need a smorgasbord board. Every call is different. No two cases are exactly the same. We have to work it on the fly to see what we can do to try to find their family member.”