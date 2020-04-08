The Elmore County Sheriff’s Department is familiar with being on the frontlines of potentially harmful situations.
More often than not, the danger is someone or something the officers can see.
COVID-19 is an entirely new threat Elmore County sheriff Bill Franklin said has caused the department to change the way it does business on the streets and in the Elmore County Jail.
“We have a jail within the jail,” he said. “We took some of our current inmates out of one particular pod, sterilized the pod and funneled those people to other pods.”
He said that left the jail with space devoted to new inmates.
“Those who come off the street now go into that one pod,” Franklin said. “We are not mixing new with old. That formula has worked for us thus far.”
Franklin said no inmate or employee of the sheriff’s department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We are trying our best to keep it out of here,” he said. “The nurses and doctors are working 16-hour days. They do an excellent job of taking temperatures and seeing if those inmates are symptomatic when they come in here.”
As for the current jail population, Franklin said it is lower right now than in previous years during the month of April.
“We average 260 people in jail this time of the year,” he said. “Right now, we are at 211. In the peak of summer, we may have 290 inmates. We are OK right now maintaining the jail.”
Franklin said the medical staff at the jail is in need of supplies.
“(The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency) came by and provided us a few masks for use inside the building,” he said. “For the most part, we’ve had to seek (personal protection equipment) from third party vendors online. It is hard to find that. A lot of people are using items from their own home — hand sanitizer and things like that.”
He said screening is not limited to inmates.
“They are screening everyone who enters and works in the building,” Franklin said.
He said one of his major concerns if the coronavirus comes to the jail, it could result in shortage of 911 operators.
“If one employee does become infected in our 911 division, we have to quarantine the entire shift,” he said. “It takes a specific kind of person to be able to operate the equipment involved there. That is the most meticulous-minded job we have in the entire dept.
“You have to have your head screwed on tight to sit down at a desk and do that job. That’s not something you sit down and do cold turkey. Anybody who does that job will understand what I’m saying. We just want to keep the virus out of here.”
Another change employed by the sheriff’s department is the public must go online for pistol permit business. Franklin said this will reduce the number of people accessing the building.
“We are just trying to cut down on our foot traffic on people in to the building,” he said. “We are erring on the side of caution to keep the staff and public safe from possibly contracting the coronavirus.”
He also warned the public to be aware of COVID-19 scams, which the department was made aware of by the U.S. Department of Justice.
One scam involves the sale of COVID-19 home testing kits. According to the Food and Drug Administration, there is currently no approved COVID-19 home testing kit.
Another involves fake emails containing links to malware and ransomware and phishing for personal information.
“We ask the public to never give out your personal information,” he said.
For information on required in-person visits to the sheriff’s department or to report a potential scam, contact 334-567-5546.