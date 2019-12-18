According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, four people were arrested and over 1 pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered during a drug bust in Wetumpka.
He said the Central Alabama Drug Task Force (CADTF) recovered 544 grams (1.12 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine Friday after serving a search warrant at a home located on Walnut Grove in Wetumpka.
"Additional arrests are imminent," Franklin said.
The four arrested were Charles Findley, 58, of Wetumpka; Amber Puig, 36, of Wetumpka; Richard Tidwell, 48, of Prattville; and Matthew McDonald, 22, of Deatsville.
"I can tell you that this is a very professional group (CADTF) out here fighting the war on drugs," Franklin said. "This operation yielded a significant amount of weight. We are assured, for a short period of time, that the amount of drugs on the street in the Slapout and Lightwood communities will be reduced."
Findley is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. His bond was set at $500,000.
Puig and Tidwell were charged with possession with intent to distribute, as well as an additional charged for Tidwell of possession of marijuana. Bonds were set at $10,000 and $11,000, respectively.
McDonald was arrested on an obstruction of governmental operations charge and was held on a $3,000 bond.
"The problem continues to be, not that we cannot solve a drug issue or case, the problem is we cannot keep them in prison for any meaningful amount of time," Franklin said. "They get out of prison and go back and continue their illegal activities. We are hoping the feds will pick up this case due to the significant amount of weight involved. We welcome that with open arms."