Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said a shooting took place early Thursday morning in a rural part of the county near Titus.
He said Montgomery police responded to a report of a gunshot victim who arrived at Jackson Hospital.
Franklin said the man who was shot informed police he was outside near the edge of the road attempting to make a phone call at 5 a.m. when he was struck by what appears to be a small caliber round that passed through his leg.
"His rendition to law enforcement is he heard the weapon being fired, but he does not know who or where it came from," Franklin said. "That's his story and he is sticking to it."
Franklin said the victim's injuries were treated and he has been released from the hospital.
The incident is currently under investigation.