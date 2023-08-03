An Elmore County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a shotgun to the head of a 16-year-old.
Wesley Roger Weldon Sr., 42, of Tallassee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated child abuse by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
“He got irate and got a shotgun with two Double 00 buckshot shells, racked one in and pointed it to the 16-year-old boy’s head,” Elmore County sheriff Bill Franklin said. “He said something to the effect of telling them that, if you talk you will leave here in a body bag.”
The incident report for Weldon’s arrest was filed with the Elmore County District Court. It said Weldon confronted the child.
“The victim and defendant got into a verbal altercation,” the arrest affidavit stated. “The defendant then started physically assaulting the victim with a closed fit. The victim [was then] in the kitchen and the defendant came in and threw a jar of pickles at the victim. [Weldon] then threw [the victim] across the kitchen and held him to the floor and started hitting him.”
The child escaped Weldon but the incident continued as the shotgun was put to the child’s face.
Franklin said there were three other children in the home and an adult who gave very similar statements about the incident.
“Lots of times there are differences in [stories] but they are all saying the same thing,” Franklin said. “That is something to be reckoned with.”
Franklin said deputies had been to Weldon’s home previously for welfare checks.
“It has been in reference to calls and complaints we have received,” Franklin said.
Court documents state Elmore County deputies were conducting a welfare check in July and approached with caution.
“Due to the possibility of firearms and Weldon’s history, deputies knocked on the side of the residence instead of the door and announced sheriff’s office,” the record states. “Weldon opened the door and immediately became hostile with deputies cussing them. He then stated, ‘Y’all are about to start something that y’all don’t want to.’”
Deputies asked about the child and Weldon continued to curse at law enforcement. Weldon tried to return to his home and attempted to push a deputy out of the way.
“He was told he was under arrest for disorderly conduct,” the court record stated. “Weldon continued to resist by closing his hands and pulling them to his chest. Deputies assisted Weldon to the ground. He still refused to give his hands up.”
The record stated a Tazer was used and Weldon then complied.
“[The juvenile] then ran out the front door of the residence severely upset stating please don’t let him hurt me,” the record stated.
Franklin said the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office receives all sorts of calls on a daily basis but this call was significant.
“We don’t get many calls like that though,” Franklin said. “We get domestic violence calls everyday. But we don’t get many domestic violence calls that are this aggravated.”
Franklin said Weldon had a first appearance hearing Thursday where Elmore County District Court Judge Glenn Goggans ordered Weldon held without bond until at least a future hearing.
“I’m sure the Anaih’s Law will kick in at some point possibly,” Franklin said.