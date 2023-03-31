Elmore County EMA staff are working to determine the total damage from storms Sunday evening and Monday morning.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has determined an EF1 tornado struck the Elmore County portion of Lake Martin to include damage in the Castaway Island and The Ridge.
“We don’t have any numbers on exactly what we have,” Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett said. “We are still out in all those areas going door to door doing our damage assessment.”
Barnett said the Meadow Lane Drive neighborhood in Coosada was likely declared straight line winds by the NWS.
Barnett said it is important for damage to be correctly assessed as it affects possible state and federal declarations to help with any assistance.
“For public assistance you have to have $8.9 million in uninsured damages in the state from one event,” Barnett said. “For individual assistance they don’t set a hard number but they normally look for about 75 to 100 homes that have major damage or are destroyed with no insurance. If you have 75 homes destroyed and 30 don’t have insurance, you are not there. It makes it tough.”
Barnett said it is imperative his staff go door-to-door for the needed reports.
“We have homes with significant damage and some that are major, probably a handful that are destroyed,” Barnett said.
It is the reason why Barnett is particular about making sure everything is correct before he completes the necessary paperwork. Damage to public infrastructure was also assessed following the storms.
“We didn’t have any roads damaged,” Barnett said. “We didn’t have any bridges damaged. We didn’t have any flooding to cause anything like that. Those numbers are considered uninsured because they go directly to the county. We don’t have any of that.”
From Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon the Coosa River rose 16.5 feet in Wetumpka to 37.55 feet according to the NWS. As of Wednesday afternoon the Coosa was at 33 feet and on its way down.
In recent years, crests of the Coosa River were recorded on May 5, 2021 at 34.98 feet, March 6, 2020 42.99 feet and on Jan. 1, 2019 at 35.02. The highest the Coosa River has ever been in Wetumpka was 57.90 feet on April 8, 1938 when much of downtown Wetumpka was flooded.
The Tallapoosa River completely covered the spillways at Thurlow Dam Monday afternoon. As of Wednesday afternoon the river was only on the main spillway.
According to the NWS the Tallapoosa River at the Tallapoosa Water Plant rose from 11 feet Sunday afternoon to a high of 33.59 feet Wednesday morning and 32.4 feet Wednesday afternoon.
Recent crests of the Tallapoosa River were at 27.79 feet on April 8, 2022, 28.6 feet on Feb. 6, 2022 and 34.12 feet on March 7, 2020. The highest recorded crest of the Tallapoosa River at the Tallapoosa Water Plant was recorded on March 18, 1990 at 42.13 feet.
“The Coosa is not anywhere close to flooding,” Barnett said. “It’s in action stage only. Tallapoosa got up to moderate stage. It has happened a couple of times in the last couple of years.”
Barnett said all the information is filed in reports passed on to the State of Alabama and FEMA.
“I hope to have final numbers and degree of damage based on FEMA standards in the next few days,” Barnett said. “There is a lot that has to be done before a disaster declaration can be made. We have to meet standards and numbers.”
Property owners who haven’t yet reported damage from the weekend can do so themselves through the Elmore County EMA website at www.elmorecoema.com or through the Elmore County EMA app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play.
“Then we will verify everything,” Barnett said. “It is very convenient and very easy. If we don’t have it in our system we will come out and verify it.”