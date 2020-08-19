Four local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
The scholarships, which will be used during the 2020-2021 school year, may go toward tuition, fees, books or supplies.
The Elmore County scholarship recipients are:
-Catherine Daniel of Deatsville is a Hotlville High School graduate and a junior at Troy University studying exercise science.
-Jackson Hand of Wetumpka is a Hotlville High School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying civil engineering.
-Judson Hardin of Wetumpka is an Alabama Christian Academy graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying professional flight.
-Jana Venable of Wetumpka is an Elmore County High School graduate and a senior at the University of Alabama studying history.
Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell said he’s proud this scholarship program can help students as they work toward earning degrees at community colleges and universities.
“Education is extremely important for our young people, and graduating with an associate or bachelor’s degree opens so many doors,” Parnell said. “I’m glad the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program can relieve some of the stress related to paying tuition bills.”
The 2020 Alfa Foundation Scholarship recipients represent 43 Alabama counties and 21 institutions of higher learning, including community colleges and universities. The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.
Over seven years, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $650,000 in scholarships to students from 65 counties studying at 36 different Alabama universities, colleges and technical schools.