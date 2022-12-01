Just a day after an EF-2 tornado struck residences along Willow Springs Road, nearly 200 students from Stanhope Elmore High School and Wetumpka High School were working together to clean up debris.
Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis surveyed the damaged Wednesday just hours after trees were downed and homes damaged.
“We came yesterday and asked if there was anything we could do to help,” Dennis said. “Stanhope has about 165 people here. Wetumpka has a group here and over at another site. They have been getting a lot of debris moved.”
Stanhope brought the boys and girls basketball teams, the baseball team and the JR. ROTC program to volunteer to move debris to the street.
“Anytime someone needs help we will be willing to help,” Stanhope basketball coach David Cochran said. “It’s a big family thing. Anybody that needs a helping hand, we will be there.”
Wetumpka freshman Kaden Peterson Dillard was at home Wednesday morning as the tornado crossed U.S. Highway 231 headed to his home.
“It was scary,” Dillard said. “I heard it and woke up my mom, brother and sister. We went to the bathroom. It sounded like a freight train. We came out to all these trees down.”
Dillard runs track at Wetumpka High School and was surprised to see the Wetumpka High School football team help clear the area including trees in his yard.
“Most people won’t do something like this,” Dillard said. “It makes me feel good.”
But Dillard wasn’t clearing debris from his yard Thursday. He was operating a chainsaw with the help of the football team to clear trees that fell across an 82-year-old neighbor’s driveway.
Wetumpka football coach Bear Woods quickly said yes to Dennis’ call for help Wednesday afternoon.
“Living on North Bridge Street and being one of the houses hit in 2019, my family was part of that,” Woods said. “If it weren’t for everyone showing up from the county and Wetumpka, the cleanup wouldn’t have been possible. I was the recipient of this hospitality and now being able to pass it along to others. It’s wonderful.”
Woods was out with his team helping pull limbs and vines making the driveway passable but was thankful for a team building moment bigger than football.
“This is everything that we preach on daily in our program,” Woods said. “We ask, ‘Are you a Me-tumpka guy or a We-tumpka guy? This is a Wetumpka opportunity right here.
“We are working together as a tribe and as a county as whole to help those that are in need today. It is good to have a team activity that has nothing to do with football, because we are showing the team it is never about you, it’s about us — we.”