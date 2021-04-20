Elmore County students racked up awards at the 2021 Greater East Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair that was held at Auburn University at the end of March.
GEARSEF is open to students in the sixth through twelfth grade who have advanced from their local science fair (school, county, district, or community fair) and reside within certain Alabama counties. Winners will go on to compete in the state science fair. Those who place at the state level will go on to the national competition.
The following awards were given in the junior division:
Auburn University’s 100 Women Strong Achievement Award
1st place – Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School
2nd place – Rachel Dendy and Mary Ellis Baker, Redland Elementary School
3rd place – Kelsey Smith, Redland Elementary School
AU Biological Sciences Award for Creative Application of Biological Principles Winner: Kameron Riddick, Redland Elementary
AU Samuel Ginn College of Engineering Award
Winner: Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School
AU Spirit of Excellence
Winner: Nicholas Thomas, Redland Elementary
Lemelson Early Inventor Prize
Winner: Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School
Naval Science Award
1st place - Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School
Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Young Innovator Award
Winner: Jalynn Braxton – Millbrook Middle School
Category 100: Animal and Plant Sciences
1st place - Kameron Reddick, Redland Elementary School
Category 400/700: Chemistry, Biochemistry, Materials Science, Earth and Environmental Sciences
1st place - Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School
2nd place - Joseph LeFevre, Wetumpka Middle School
Category 500: Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics
2nd place - Nicholas Thomas – Redland Elementary
Category 800: Medicine and Health Science
2nd place - Jalynn Braxton, Millbrook Middle School
3rd place - Rachel Dendy and Mary Baker, Redland Elementary
Broadcom MASTERS Award
Kameron Reddick
Lily Vilardi
The following awards were given in the senior division:
American Psychological Association Award
Winner: Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School
Auburn University’s 100 Women Strong Achievement Award
1st place – Shemaiya Peak, Stanhope Elmore High School
2nd place – Olivia Raife, Stanhope Elmore High School
3rd place - Emma Sanford, Holtville High School
AU Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry Award
Winners: Logan Brecknell and Rhett Pinkston, Wetumpka High School
AU Physics Award for Ingenuity and Inventiveness
Winner: Michael Fulmer – Wetumpka High School
AU Society of Women in Sciences and Mathematics Achievement Award
Winner: Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School
Auburn University Biological Sciences Award for Most Outstanding Poster in Medicine and Health Science
Winner: Paxton Price – Holtville High School
Most Outstanding Exhibit in Materials Science Award
Winner: Luke Tessier – Wetumpka High School
NASA Earth System Science Award
Winner: Shemaiya Peak – Stanhope Elmore High School
Ricoh Sustainable Development Award
Winner: Greta Beumer – Wetumpka High School
Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Young Innovator Award
Winner: Alan Estrada – Wetumpka High School
Category 200: Behavioral and Social Sciences
1st place: Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School
Category 400: Chemistry and Biochemistry, and Materials Sciences
1st place: Luke Tessier – Wetumpka High School
Category 500: Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics
Third place: Allen Wright – Wetumpka High School
Category 800: Medicine and Health Sciences
1st place: Paxton Price – Holtville High School
2nd place: Whitney Culverhouse – Holtville High School
3rd place: Hailey Holbert – Wetumpka High School
Category 900: Physics and Astronomy
1st place: Michael Fulmer – Wetumpka High School
Best of Fair Nominees
Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School
Luke Tessier – Wetumpka High School