elmore county schools

Elmore County students racked up awards at the 2021 Greater East Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair that was held at Auburn University at the end of March.

GEARSEF is open to students in the sixth through twelfth grade who have advanced from their local science fair (school, county, district, or community fair) and reside within certain Alabama counties. Winners will go on to compete in the state science fair. Those who place at the state level will go on to the national competition.

The following awards were given in the junior division: 

Auburn University’s 100 Women Strong Achievement Award

1st place – Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School

2nd place – Rachel Dendy and Mary Ellis Baker, Redland Elementary School 

3rd place – Kelsey Smith, Redland Elementary School 

AU Biological Sciences Award for Creative Application of Biological Principles  Winner: Kameron Riddick, Redland Elementary

AU Samuel Ginn College of Engineering Award

Winner: Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School 

AU Spirit of Excellence 

Winner: Nicholas Thomas, Redland Elementary 

Lemelson Early Inventor Prize

Winner: Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School 

Naval Science Award 

1st place - Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School 

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Young Innovator Award 

Winner: Jalynn Braxton – Millbrook Middle School  

Category 100: Animal and Plant Sciences

1st place - Kameron Reddick, Redland Elementary School

Category 400/700: Chemistry, Biochemistry, Materials Science, Earth and Environmental Sciences

1st place - Lily Vilardi, Wetumpka Middle School

2nd place - Joseph LeFevre, Wetumpka Middle School  

Category 500: Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics

2nd place - Nicholas Thomas – Redland Elementary 

Category 800: Medicine and Health Science

2nd place - Jalynn Braxton, Millbrook Middle School 

3rd place - Rachel Dendy and Mary Baker, Redland Elementary  

Broadcom MASTERS Award

Kameron Reddick

Lily Vilardi

The following awards were given in the senior division:

American Psychological Association Award

Winner: Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School 

Auburn University’s 100 Women Strong Achievement Award

1st place – Shemaiya Peak, Stanhope Elmore High School

2nd place – Olivia Raife, Stanhope Elmore High School

3rd place - Emma Sanford, Holtville High School 

AU Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry Award 

Winners: Logan Brecknell and Rhett Pinkston, Wetumpka High School 

AU Physics Award for Ingenuity and Inventiveness 

Winner: Michael Fulmer – Wetumpka High School 

AU Society of Women in Sciences and Mathematics Achievement Award 

Winner: Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School 

Auburn University Biological Sciences Award for Most Outstanding Poster in Medicine and Health Science   

Winner: Paxton Price – Holtville High School 

Most Outstanding Exhibit in Materials Science Award 

Winner: Luke Tessier – Wetumpka High School 

NASA Earth System Science Award       

Winner: Shemaiya Peak – Stanhope Elmore High School 

Ricoh Sustainable Development Award 

Winner: Greta Beumer – Wetumpka High School 

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Young Innovator Award

Winner: Alan Estrada – Wetumpka High School 

Category 200:  Behavioral and Social Sciences

1st place: Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School

Category 400: Chemistry and Biochemistry, and Materials Sciences

1st place: Luke Tessier – Wetumpka High School 

Category 500: Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics

Third place: Allen Wright – Wetumpka High School 

Category 800: Medicine and Health Sciences

1st place: Paxton Price – Holtville High School

2nd place: Whitney Culverhouse – Holtville High School

3rd place: Hailey Holbert – Wetumpka High School 

Category 900: Physics and Astronomy

1st place: Michael Fulmer – Wetumpka High School 

Best of Fair Nominees

Adrianna Orsi – Wetumpka High School

Luke Tessier – Wetumpka High School