Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.