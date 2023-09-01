The nearly 1,100 students of the Elmore County Technical Center are no longer on multiple campuses.
After cutting the ribbon on renovated facilities, the Elmore County Board of Education welcomed the community in to see the newly consolidated facility with expanded programs.
The renovation followed last year’s ribbon cutting to brand new facilities on the campus.
“Once we got into that building, we were able to do renovations on the existing building,” Elmore County Board of Education career tech director Emilie Johnon said. “It now houses our main office, drafting and design program, teaching and training, hospitality and tourism and IT. Because of the space, we got to add three new programs this year.”
Those programs include culinary, cybersecurity and diesel technology.
Seven years ago, only 350 students were enrolled in tech programs at Elmore County schools. Today nearly 1,100 students are enrolled. The growth has provided growing pains as facilities and staff were expanded.
“It has been four long years of being spread over two campuses,” Johnson said. “We had buses dropping off at two different locations. It has been a lot to manage. It is so nice to stand here and the buses come out dropping off students.”
Four shifts of students come daily to campus now.
The renovations created a large culinary center with two working kitchens, two classrooms and a serving/dining lab. Students from campus will plumb a small ice maker that has not yet been installed. Cybersecurity was added as a program. Information technology now has a sizable lab. Its former space is now Johnson’s office.
A new bus shop is in the works across the street, and will will include a bay for the center’s new diesel technology program. Aviation has its own hangar and lab space. It was started through a partnership with Auburn University a few years ago.
Dennis said the tech center is growing because the local businesses and industry have been coming asking for help in developing a workforce.
“I have had them coming to me on a yearly basis and more wanting to know what we could do in education to create a pipeline for their programs after students graduate,” Dennis said. “It is not only for just the workforce but for getting students into college programs too. This has opened the door to opportunities for students at all of our campuses to participate.”