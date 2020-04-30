The Elmore County Commission announced today a limited reopening of its county facilities beginning Monday.
The limited reopening comes with several restrictions and guidelines.
Citizens are asked to conduct business online or by phone first.
"The Monday time frame of opening correlates with the first of the month which is a busy time with tags and renewals," Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said. "Even with those deadlines pushed back 60 days, we feel like people will want to come in. We encourage people to call ahead of time to see if their needs can be handled over the phone or online first."
If a personal visit is deemed necessary after a call, county personnel will give directions on how and when access to the building may be granted.
"We've got limitations on how many people can be in the building at one time," Beyer said. "Tag and title will probably be the one most people will visit. We plan to only allow four people at the tag windows at any given time. Every other department may have no more than two visitors at a time."
Beyer said temperatures will be taken at the west entrance to the building which will be the only door open to the public.
"If a temperature is in the 99.5 or higher range that person will not be let in the building," he said.
The announcement also stated anyone who has had a fever or a persistent cough or traveled outside the state within the past two weeks may not enter the building. The restriction includes members of the same household.
Beyer said the public is not required to wear masks to enter the building but he asks people utilize respiratory etiquette such as covering coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing while in the facility and frequent handwashing or sanitizing.