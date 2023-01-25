With three tornados in eight weeks, the work of debris removal has been piling up for the Elmore County Commission.
It has recently finished a second pass of removing debris from the right of way of roads in southern Elmore County related to a November tornado that killed two in northern Montgomery County before wreaking havoc in the Jasmine Hill area and Tallassee. The second struck Lake Jordan and Titus.
It is estimated that county crews removed 4,500 cubic yards of debris in southern Elmore County recently and the Jan. 12 tornado has left an estimated 30,000 cubic yards or more of debris across the northwestern part of Elmore County. With FEMA’s and the State of Alabama’s emergency designation, Elmore County will only have to fund 12.5 percent of the cost with FEMA paying 75 percent and the state 12.5 percent.
“We have a lot of work to do to clean up,” Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer said.
Beyer said volunteer hours could be counted to the county’s match and Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett has been keeping track of those. Beyer said it is important for volunteers to contact 2-1-1 or an appropriate VOAD to register as a volunteer.
Beyer said 59 square miles or nine percent of Elmore County were affected by the Jan. 12 EF-3 tornado.
“We had 70 properties impacted,” Beyer said. “Forty-eight were destroyed or severely damaged and property owners have already been in contact with FEMA for assistance.”
Portions of the Historical Elmore County Courthouse will house FEMA representatives for the next 60 days to aid in filing claims for assistance.
The commission stated the county can not use county equipment or employees on private property for cleanup.
“It is against state law,” Elmore County Commission Chair Bart Mercer said. “Those needing assistance cleaning up their property should call 2-1-1 to be connected with a VOAD for assistance. The county can pick up debris put at the roadside but can’t go on the property.”
The commissioners all thanked county employees, first responders and volunteers for their efforts responding to the tornadoes.
In other action, the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Jan. 9 meeting.
• Approved a memorandum of warrants in the amount of $2,966,446.67 for the period of Dec. 31 - Jan. 13.
• Vacated a portion of Lake Region Drive following public hearing with no one commenting for or against the measure.
• Authorized the commission chair to execute an addendum for Statement of Work 7 and Work 8 with Ingenuity. It is a contract for software and associated services for tag and title software in the probate judge’s office.
• Awarded a bid for surplus scrap metal to Robinson Recycling.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 6.