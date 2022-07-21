Elmore County and surrounding areas are under a severe thunderstorm watch from now until 11 p.m., tonight, July 21.
The National Weather Service has placed the following counties in the watch:
- AUTAUGA
- BIBB
- BLOUNT
- CALHOUN
- CHAMBERS
- CHEROKEE
- CHILTON
- CLAY
- CLEBURNE
- COOSA
- DALLAS
- ELMORE
- ETOWAH
- FAYETTE
- GREENE
- HALE
- JEFFERSON
- LAMAR
- LEE
- MARENGO
- MARION
- PERRY
- PICKENS
- RANDOLPH
- SHELBY
- ST. CLAIR
- SUMTER
- TALLADEGA
- TALLAPOOSA
- TUSCALOOSA
- WALKER
- WINSTON
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across central Alabama through midnight tonight. Threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size. Localized flooding is also possible in low lying or flood prone areas.
According to the severe thunderstorm watch, activation of storm spotters and emergency management may be needed this afternoon and evening.