In April 2007 Elmore County Commissioner Desirae Lewis-Jackson was sitting in the courtroom of the historic Elmore County Courthouse pondering life.
Lewis-Jackson was a student at Wetumpka High School taking part in the Elmore County Government Day — designed to help high school seniors understand what local government does.
“Sixteen years ago I sat in the same exact spot in the courthouse,” Lewis-Jackson told students gathered in the courtroom. “I was a wide-eyed senior; graduation was next month. I got to see all that Elmore County offered.”
Now Lewis-Jackson serves on the Elmore County Commission. She and other commissioners as well as Elmore County leaders encouraged students to go ahead and get involved.
“You can do what the five of us are doing here today,” Lewis-Jackson said. “I didn’t realize what all Elmore County offered, but you too can sit in the same seat — get involved in county government.”
Commissioner Dennis Hill is retired law enforcement and told the students he had a regret.
“I waited until I was 64 years old to get involved with government,” Hill said.
Hill was appointed as commissioner in November to finish the term of Troy Stubbs who was elected to the Alabama State of Representatives. Hill explained he was like so many others who viewed government and public officials from the outside, not realizing all the work that goes on.
“I could sit and complain about government all day but I never took an active interest in it until this came up,” Hill said. “I looked at the nation and realized I needed to get involved.”
Hill might be the freshman of the Elmore County Commission but he now understands for the county, state and country to prosper, it will take the youth getting involved.
“I encourage everyone to get involved,” Hill said. “Nothing stops you now from coming to a commission meeting, board of education meeting, city council meeting. You need to start educating yourself now about how government works. Make up your mind now and get involved. You are the future. Without y’all there isn’t going to be a strong United States.
I encourage you to get involved in government and make it work.”
Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer hopes the students understand it is no easy feat to make the government operate.
“It takes a large group of people and dedicated officials in Elmore County to make our county government function properly,” Mercer said. “We also have to make sure we have proper representation from Elmore County at a state level in the legislature.”
Mercer is proud of the relationship Elmore County officials have with state representatives and officials.
“I can tell you if you have been exposed to other government across the state and nation, they sometimes spend more time arguing than serving the citizens,” Mercer said. “We don’t have to deal with that in the county and are very proud of that.”
Students had the opportunity to visit elected officials and view demonstrations by the Wetumpka Fire Department, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Elmore County Public Works Department and the Elmore County EMA. They also had a chance to register to vote if they were eligible.
“It is important for every citizen to know how their local government operates and what local government does for them,”Mercer said. “Along with learning more about local government, in the future I hope you remember and look back to today and ask what you can do to serve your fellow citizens by seeking opportunities throughout the county serving on various boards and committees.”