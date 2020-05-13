The beginning of the 2020 hurricane season is less than three weeks away.
While most people have their attention set on COVID-19, the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency is reminding people to be vigilant as spring turns to summer.
“A general guideline from (Federal) EMA is to make sure you have got supplies that last you and every person in your household for at least three days,” Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said. “Make sure you have enough water and food for at least three days. That’s at least a gallon of fresh water per person per day.”
Barnett said three days is typically how long it takes for relief supplies to be delivered to most people.
“EMA and FEMA can usually start getting some supplies in that timeframe,” Barnett said.
“We can get the roadway open; we can get the trees off the major roads and any flooding from heavy rain has subsided by then and we can get the necessary supplies in and distribute.”
He said an unprepared home that has no supplies and is without power are extremely vulnerable.
“If you don’t have any supplies and no electricity and no fresh water and no food, you’re going to be hungry in 24 hours and there is no help,” Barnett said. “There is a good chance we will not have the supplies here in that short amount (24 hours) of time.”
Barnett said damage from a hurricane is typically different that damage from a tornado.
“You have to remember, this is a hurricane,” he said. “It can do damage to a large area. So help is not just coming to Elmore County. That’s why it’s very important people make sure they have on hand what they need now rather than wait.”
Barnett said one way people can ensure they are prepared for a hurricane or any type of public emergency is to rely on the county’s new EMA app.
“I encourage people to download the app (Elmore County, AL EMA),” he said.
A checklist on the app’s can help people can check off items they own in their emergency kit.
The checklist includes items such as water, food, medicine and first aid, clothing, soap, a variety of personal documents, tools, pet supplies and much more — nearly 60 individual items.
A new wrinkle people need to consider when preparing for a catastrophic event is COVID-19.
Barnett recommends everyone has a protective mask in addition to supplies like food and water.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more active than usual, according to an information released last month by the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project.
The information forecasts 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
“We are only a few hours from the Gulf Coast,” Barnett said. “We do have hurricanes come ashore. Even with how far Elmore County is inland, wind speeds from a hurricane could be a Category 1 or maybe even stronger when a hurricane gets here.”
He said a Category 1 hurricane has the ability to damage to buildings and take out infrastructure.
“A Category 1 can cause substantial damage to roofs, to houses and infrastructure like electrical,” Barnett said. “We could have areas that lose power for days.”
He referred to Hurricane Opal as an example of a recent hurricane that left severe damage in its path.
“The hurricane had strong significant winds there were areas in central Alabama that went a week or two without power,” Barnett said. “It is very important for people to prepare.”
One way the EMA intended to assist people with hurricane preparation was a hurricane preparedness fair. Barnett said he hopes the event can be rescheduled,but plans have yet to be determined.
“We’ve put that on hold until pandemic is hopefully over with,” he said. “We have challenges of working with Lowe’s on dates that work with the local store and a lot of logistics that go into that event with the Wetumpka Fire Department, Wetumpka Police Department and first responders.
“We may try to hold it in the fall, but it may be where we are not able to have one this year and we have to push it to next year. We hope we will not have to do that, but it is something we have considered.”