The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency recently updated its emergency management smartphone app with a new feature that informs and alerts residents of the developing COVID-19 pandemic.
EMA director Keith Barnett said last month when the app launched the most important benefit is that citizens will immediately know when alerts are posted.
“The ability for the citizens to communicate with EMA (Emergency Management Agency) directly and for us to send them alerts directly is the most beneficial feature of this app,” he said. “Citizens will get that information quickly and will not have to go search social media.”
The new feature will notify users anytime the EMA or the Centers for Disease Control post a new notice related to COVID-19.
It includes links to information including COVID-19 frequently asked questions; CDC travel notices; COVID-19 local news; and more.
The app is free and available for download on smartphones. Search your cell phone’s app store for “Elmore EMA” to find more information and to download the app.