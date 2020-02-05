Elmore County is entering the world of smartphones regarding how it communicates emergencies with the public.
Last Tuesday, county officials released a new emergency management app that notifies residents in seconds of hazards.
“The ability for the citizens to communicate with EMA (Emergency Management Agency) directly and for us to send them alerts directly is going to be the most beneficial feature of this app,” Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said. “Citizens will get that information quickly and will not have to go search social media.”
The app has the ability to notify users of weather warnings, road closures and other emergency situations specific to the safety of Elmore County residents.
It also allows users to submit damage reports with pictures and locations directly to county EMA officials.
Midsouth RC&D, a non-profit group that awards state grant dollars, presented county officials with a nearly $12,000 grant.
The money covers the development costs and a year of maintaining the app.
“At the state level, we have the funding but we do not always know where it should go,” Sen. Will Barfoot (R-Montgomery) said. “RC&D knows where that money should go. Unless this app is downloaded and used by citizens of Elmore County it cannot be as effective as it can be. I urge citizens of the county to use this app.”
The Elmore County Commission will pay for future maintenance and development expenses.
Barnett said the funding grant is what brought the app from concept to reality.
He and his team designed the app, which offers traffic alerts, weather warnings and even two-way communication.
OCV, LLC, a phone app development firm based in Opelika, developed the app for the county EMA.
The company has developed more than 500 mobile apps for public safety agencies the past nine years, according to its website.
“We spent many hours testing and going through the app to get it to a point where it could be released,” Barnett said. “I feel like every aspect of this app is beneficial to the public safety of the citizens of Elmore County.”
According to Barnett, the app has a checklist of items needed during an extended emergency situation.
“That will allow you to build your preparedness kit,” he said. “This checklist keeps track of what you bought in that app.”
The app also has a special needs registry.
User information will be passed along to dispatchers in the event first responders are ever called to a user’s home.
The app is free and available for download now on smartphones. Search your cell phone’s app store for “Elmore EMA” to find more information and to download the app.