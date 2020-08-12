The Elmore County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors has hired Ansley Emfinger as the authority’s new executive assistant.
Emfinger will enhance economic development for Elmore County by providing support to all aspects of ECEDA.
Following a comprehensive search process, Emfinger was selected from a list of highly qualified candidates. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration from The University of Alabama, Culverhouse College of Business with a major in management, minor in political science, and specialization in entrepreneurship.
Emfinger is also a graduate of Auburn University’s GEDI economic development course. She was most recently employed by the Chambers County Development Authority and has interned with Alabama Power Company and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
“I am both honored and humbled to have been offered this opportunity by the board of directors and (ECEDA) executive director (Cary) Cox to become part of the Elmore County EDA team,” Emfinger said. “I look forward to being involved in the Elmore County community and working daily to continue improving the quality of life for the citizens of Elmore County.”
“Economic Development in Elmore County is about to explode,” Cox said. “With our recent announcements, planned announcements, and future opportunities, we see a great need for more personnel and Ansley’s education, experience and skills are a perfect fit. She has hit the ground running.”
Emfinger started last Thursday.
For more information contact Cox at 334-524-0817 or eceda@elmoreeda.com.