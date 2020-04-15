It has been only a few weeks since the state announced schools were closed for the remainder of the school year and it’s been only a week since students and teachers have been officially back in the swing of things — or at least the new normalcy they’ve had to face due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eclectic Middle School teachers are just a couple of many who have completed a week of adjusting to distance learning and utilizing the web to teach their students. Eclectic sixth-grade math teacher Alexandria Sharpe nothing could have prepared her for the shift from the physical classroom to online learning.
She said that was due to the communication between her and the other sixth-grade teachers at EMS.
“I’m considered one of the newer generation of teachers,” she said. “We still had tech-heavy lessons, but nothing could have prepared us to go 100% online for virtual learning.”
Sharpe said she and the three other sixth-grade core subject teachers met via Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, numerous times to talk through how to approach the new way of teaching.
“I do not think we could have made a smooth transition without the support and communication of the teachers in my grade level,” she said.
She said the goal of those meetings was to make sure the students and parents would have a smooth transition.
“We don’t want the students to be overwhelmed,” Sharpe said.
She said one way she and the other sixth-grade teachers are trying to make the learning experience as pleasant as possible is being aware of the four teachers’ schedules.
“We have three meetings a week on Zoom for reading and math with our students,” she said. “Those meetings are just for students to login and ask questions. For social studies and science, the students and teachers have two Zoom meetings each week. We spread it out Monday through Friday so the students can see a familiar face at school Monday through Friday.”
Sharpe said the students log on to the meetings ask questions about assignments but she thinks most the students are there for the social interaction.
“They’ll ask us questions for the first few minutes, but they really just want to see our face and talk to the other kids,” she said. “We (the teachers) can see the impact that this virtual learning has on the kids. It shows the social interaction the kids are missing at school by having to stay home.”
Sharpe said she can see digital learning from home puts stress on parents.
“It’s not fair to the parents,” Sharpe said. “The parents do not have any training on Google Classroom. Some parents are at home, but we still have several students’ parents who are still working. It’s really on the student to take the initiative while they are at home by themselves to do the work.”
Seventh-grade civics teacher Walter Porter said the transition from classroom to digital has not posed many issues.
“Fortunately, our school has been using Google Classroom and Chromebooks with our students on a one-to-one basis for a few years,” he said. Our students are used to turning in assignments digitally or accessing information digitally.”
Porter said the main concern he has with online learning is not knowing if students understand assignments.
“You just do not know how much they are really learning when you cannot see them and ask them questions,” he said. “With digital learning, I’m just assigning lessons. I can see what they do after they post it or turn it in, but I don’t get that informal confirmation they are understanding everything which is the challenge of doing it remotely.
“Teaching online is very impersonal and you don’t get the personal interaction and benefit of different types of ways people communicate face to face. Most teachers are not necessarily used to that.”
Sharpe and Porter both are looking forward to next school year.
“Regardless, we will get through the challenges of the educational gaps from April and May,” Sharpe said. “Whenever we see the kids again, whether they were on grade level, advanced or struggling, we will get them to where they need to be (in the) fall.”
Porter echoed Sharpe’s view of the future.
“I hope we start next school year in a normal manner,” he said. “I think everyone is hoping for us to be back at school. I trust the leadership will make the right decisions for everyone. As a teacher, I like to be in the classroom.”