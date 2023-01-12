The Encore Players are returning to The Wetumpka Depot Players next week.
Wetumpka Depot Players artistic director Kristy Meanor said the group is returning after the COVID-19 pandemic to help generate interest in theater — especially community theater and the Wetumpka Depot Players.
“They were very active in the community before things were shut down,” Meanor said. “They served as ambassadors for the Depot Players in so many lovely ways.”
Meanor said the Encore players were more than just volunteers who helped with events.
“They would rehearse once a week and look for opportunities in the community to take their shows to,” Meanor said. “They would visit nursing homes and church groups and folks who needed entertainment for a luncheon. They were always to provide entertainment for those kinds of things.”
Meanor said most of the material the Encore Players produced was rarely purchased.
“Very often they would write their own material,” Meanor said. “They would tailor it to who they had participating with the group at that moment. I found that to be a fascinating part of their program. They are a talented group of people who can create theater on their own terms.”
Just because the Encore Players take their shows on the road in Elmore County does not mean the productions are simple.
“They are all very well thought out,” Meanor said. “Some of their shows have been extensive with prop sets and costumes. Some of their other programs tend to be more skits or scenes that they travel easily. We leave it up to them. They get to rehearse what they want to. If they want to do a big production, the Depot Players are going to support them with those resources. If they want to keep it simple we can get behind that too.”
With the Encore Players starting up again at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Meanor said the group is hoping others will join in the excitement of community theater.
“It’s anybody that may have an interest in acting,” Meanor said. “Our core group before the pandemic was a group of people that was very mixed. Some had prior theater experience. There was another portion of the group that was wanting to try that out as a retirement hobby. We are welcoming everyone with any level of experience.”