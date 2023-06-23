Johnny Boyd is following his dream.
He is living off the land and extending his family on a farm on Redland Road.
Bar J Farms came to life more than 30 years ago as Boyd was riding around with his sister Jennie Barrett and her husband Nealy in 1992. Boyd was in the timber industry having sold saw heads in the 1980s and managing a saw mill in North Carolina.
“I decided I needed to come back home,” Boyd said. “We saw this place and it was owned by Kenneth Banks.”
Boyd said Banks was wanting to sell the 58-acre farm so he bought it. The Barretts live up the hill from the farm and Boyd has been farming ever since. Boyd isn’t a generational farmer. His father wasn’t a farmer but his grandfather was. Boyd keeps a tractor from the Sprague farm.
“When he died, I got it and fixed it up,” Boyd said. “It runs. I keep it as inspiration. He was my mentor.”
The gray and red Ford tractor is parked just outside the newest addition to Bar J Farms — Casper’s Meat Market. At first Boyd was reluctant to allow a donkey named Casper to be a mascot as part of the farming operation.
“From a farming standpoint he doesn’t produce nothing,” Boyd said. “He just stays around here and eats. But everybody in the community loves him. I’m slowly developing a likeness for him now.”
Casper had been in the feeding area with cattle Boyd was finishing off before selling them.
“We turned him out in the pasture about the same time we decided to put together a Facebook page for Bar J Farms. We started getting comments wondering where Casper had been. I had talked to several people in the community. They would tell me they named him different names.”
Several months before the public started to take notice of Casper, visitors showed up at Bar J Farms. Roxanne Galyen moved to the area with her husband Tyler and children to be near her sister. Tyler worked from home but wanted more. After applying at a few places the Galyens pulled down the driveway at Bar J Farms.
“My husband got bored one day,” Galyen said. “We pulled in here because he loves cows.”
Tyler and Boyd talked one morning. Boyd said Tyler seemed like a good fellow but didn’t offer him a job on the spot.
“I thought about it for about five minutes,” Boyd said. “I called him back. I don’t think I need to let you get away from me. Somebody is going to hire you.”
Roxanne said as soon as Boyd called, others were calling offering Tyler jobs as well.
“It was God sent we pulled down the driveway,” Roxanne said. “We didn’t know we were coming here. We just saw it. We are here because we are supposed to be here.”
A month later the Galyens moved onto the farm. Tyler helps with day-to-day operations. Roxanne does whatever is necessary.
“When I moved out here, I said no one is cutting this yard but me,” Roxanne said. “I love it. It is my time.”
The Galyens and Boyd got more comfortable with conversations on swings at the bunkhouse. Those conversations led to expanding Bar J Farms into a meat market.
About the sametime Roxanne was making posts about Casper on the farm’s Facebook page. The posts teased those riding by to honk their horns.
“That got the community interested,” Boyd said. “Just about every few minutes someone is going to honk out there on the road.”
With a name settled, Boyd and the Gaylens went to work. Boyd decided on an opening day in early June.
“We didn’t know where to start,” Boyd said. “We said we are opening one Friday. We couldn’t get that together so we opened Saturday.”
Casper was in a stall nearby. Roxanne started offering crackers for Casper to customers who made a purchase. Now Casper is an attraction along with the beef.
“The last four people were here for Casper,” Roxanne said. “There was this man in his 40s. He said, ‘The meat is great but I’m just here to see Casper today.’ It is all hilarious.”
Boyd said he has dreams of expanding Bar J Farms more but is holding those ideas close at hand. He has shared them with the Barretts, the Gaylens and cousin Tracie Setzer, all of whom help keep Boyd going.
“I give a lot of credit to Roxanne and Tyler. I couldn’t have done it without them — the meat shop,” Boyd said. “They have inspired me and helped me along with this — Tracie too. Everyone has been great.”