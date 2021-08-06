The Eclectic Town Council and the Eclectic Youth Baseball Organization are making strides in their efforts to come to an agreement regarding the use of Aaron Park.
EYBO board members met for the second time with members of the Town Council on Aug. 3 to finish outlining a contract between the two entities.
At the start of the meeting, Mayor Gary Davenport shared that he walked through the park and made a list of maintenance concerns that need to be addressed. He said the problem with malfunctioning toilets was fixed. Maintenance crews found that wood chips from the playground were clogging some toilets. He also said light bulbs in the restroom needed replacing, as well as a faulty faucet in concessions. Portions of the fencing at the park need to be repaired while another part needs to be replaced. Fencing needs to be added to the bleachers to make them safer and concerns have been raised about how steep the steps are for one of press boxes at the park.
The primary issue that has yet to resolved is how the power bill at the park will be paid moving forward. The league's previous contract from 2015 stated that EYBO was responsible for paying 25 percent of each power bill. However, the Town Council and the EYBO discussed alternatives to that arrangement at the meeting.
EYBO board president Ryan Brown believes the league should not have to pay part of the bill, but Davenport disagreed. Davenport expressed that the town needs some sort of assistance to help offset the cost of the power bill. Davenport mentioned the idea of the EYBO and the town partnering to host an annual fundraiser with the proceeds possibly benefitting the town, EYBO and upgrades at Aaron Park.
"We could turn it into something that the whole town could get behind," Davenport said.
The possibility of the EYBO paying a flat rate to the town per month, as opposed to the fluctuating cost of a power bill, was also proposed.
Brown said he's open to the idea of an annual joint fundraiser and/or paying a flat rate to the town each month. However, he said he couldn't agree to anything without first meeting with the other EYBO board members to get their input.
The council and the EYBO also discussed the idea of appointing a member of the council to the EYBO board as nonvoting member. This particular councilmember would serve as a liaison between the council and EYBO.
The EYBO and the council reached a consensus on the following:
-The league's season will begin in February and end in July.
-The league's contract with the town will require annual review and renewal, and the annual contracts take effect in August.
-The council must go on a walk-through of Aaron Park to assess the condition of the park annually during the contract renewal process.
-The league will pay its portion of past power bills to the town.
-Moving forward, the league will not be required to contribute to the water bill.
-League registration begins in January.
-The town will create and provide EYBO with work order forms to track and keep up with maintenance requests at the park.
-In the case of an emergency or an immediate need, EYBO members can pay for projects up to $200 and then request reimbursement from the town. Projects that cost more than $200 require approval from the council, except in cases of extenuating circumstances.
-The town will maintain permanent fixtures at Aaron Park, such as the board room, press box, fencing, concessions, restrooms and bleachers.
-EYBO will be responsible for cutting all of the grass during ball season and the town will cut all of the grass in the off-season.
-The town will provide EYBO with at least six additional garbage cans.
At the end of the meeting, Brown said he's pleased with the direction of the negotiations.
"I appreciate how far we've come from where we started," Brown said. "I do feel like the town is trying to help and I'm glad with where we're at right now. I do see things moving forward in a positive direction."