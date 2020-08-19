Eye Center South is proud to welcome Dr. Julia H. Gannon, O.D., who joins its experienced eye care team from a private practice in Birmingham.
Gannon earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the South, in Sewanee, Tennessee. She went on to earn her Doctorate of Optometry at UAB School of Optometry, where she was a member of the Beta Sigma Kappa Honor Society. She completed her externship at the Omega Eye Center in Birmingham.
In addition to providing primary eye care, including comprehensive eye exams, Gannon is experienced in providing pre- and post-operative care to patients who undergo cataract and oculoplastic surgery. She also provides consultations for patients wishing to undergo refractive vision correction procedures such as LASIK and PRK.
As a licensed and certified optometric physician, Gannon has experience diagnosing and managing ocular diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and retinal disorders, as well as providing effective treatments for patients suffering from dry eye syndrome.
“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Gannon as a part of our team,” said Marnix Heersink, M.D., a cataract and refractive surgeon and founder of Eye Center South. “Our patients will certainly benefit from her knowledge and expertise and the compassionate care she provides.”
Gannon brings with her three decades of experience in the field of optometry, most recently practicing at the Alabama Eye and Cataract Center and prior to this, practicing for 15 years with Michael A. Callahan, M.D., and Associates in Birmingham.
She will be available to see patients at Eye Center South’s Montgomery and Wetumpka locations beginning mid-August.
To learn more about Eye Center South, or to schedule an appointment with Gannon, visit www.eyecentersouth.net or call 1-800-467-1393.