Mother Nature will soon deliver a fresh fall breeze with the official start of fall beginning next Wednesday, Sept. 22.
That means it is almost time to put away the swimsuits and backyard kiddie pools and prepare for fall.
With warm weather still in place, now is the time to check those chimneys, furnaces, and household heaters before cooler air moves in.
Now is also the best time to fill propane tanks. Most propane carriers offer special preseason rates.
"Right now, it's $2.39. That's our pre-buy rate, and after this month we can't guarantee what the price will be," said Michelle Lumpkin, of Apex Gas in Tallassee.
Once a tank is filled, it is a good idea to monitor propane usage. No one wants to run out of propane unexpectedly.
"Watch the tank, and be safe," Lumpkin said.
Another precaution for some homeowners is having a chimney sweeper inspect the fireplace and chimney in the home. Every year, whether you use your chimney and fireplace or not, the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) both state that you should have your entire system professionally inspected.
Not only does this help identify problems early on, but it also allows homeowners to get a good look at the interior condition of your chimney system. From highly combustible creosote (a byproduct of burning) to disease-carrying animals and flammable nesting materials, many things could be inside of your chimney that shouldn't be. There are professionals such as Top Hat Chimney Sweeps that can inspect these things before it is time to use the fireplace.
Before the cooler months are upon us, it is also a good time to check those fire and carbon monoxide detectors as well.
Autumn is right around the corner and it is a good idea to go ahead and take the time to prepare for cooler weather ahead of its arrival.