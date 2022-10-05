The images of Alabama inmate Kastellio Vaughan have gone viral.
Images released by Vaughn’s family, which appear to come from cell phones as Vaughn was incarcerated at the Elmore Correctional Faciltity, show dramatic weight loss. The family claims mistreatment and the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said Vaughn wanted to be released from medical treatment.
“Vaughan was admitted to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery on Aug. 5 for a bowel obstruction and underwent surgery,” ADOC said in a statement. “The surgery was due to a complication from a previous gunshot wound. Following the surgery, he opted to be discharged Against Medical Advice (AMA) on Aug. 10.”
The family hired Ben Crump, Harry Daniels and Lee Merrit to represent Vaughan to secure emergency medical treatment and investigate Vaughan’s mistreatment and neglect at the hands of state corrections officials.
“Alabama State Prisons have a duty to provide the appropriate medical care for Mr. Vaughan while he remains in their custody,” Merritt said. “Prisoners are entitled to the same basic human decency as all other citizens in our country. We have begun working to ensure Mr. Vaughan receives the care his condition requires while investigating whether or not agents of the State of Alabama violated their duty by allowing his medical condition to spiral.”
The family said through the attorneys that Vaughn was returned to the general inmate population at Elmore Correctional Facility the same day as his surgery.
“Due to inadequate facilities, abuse and medical neglect, Vaughan’s condition rapidly deteriorated,” the family said.
The attorneys and Vaughn’s family said corrections officials rebuffed pleas for help and only transferred Vaughan to Stanton Correctional Facility after dramatic photos of Vaughan showing his rapid weight loss and likely infected surgical scars went viral on social media prompting a national outcry.
The attorneys said conditions at Stanton are no better than they were at Elmore.
“This is horrific,” Crump said. “Let’s be clear, the State of Alabama has tried to deflect any action or responsibility for Mr. Vaughan’s condition at every turn. If it wasn’t for these pictures, the media spotlight and the resulting uproar, we might never have known about the neglect and Mr. Vaughan would have died before the public knew anything was happening.”
Daniels said animals get better treatment and criminal charges are filed when treated like Vaughn.
“What the officials at Elmore Correctional Facility and the Alabama Department of Corrections did to and failed to do for Kastellio Vaughan is nothing short of torture and they think transferring him to another prison makes it all better,” Daniels said. “If they’d treated a dog like this, they’d be arrested for animal cruelty. Apparently, the State of Alabama thinks Mr. Vaughan is worth less than a dog.”
The attorneys said they are trying to connect him with unbiased medical professionals who can evaluate his condition and make recommendations for the necessary and appropriate medical care as their first priority. But they have not ruled out the possibility of civil and criminal legal action.