Brianna Smith is heartbroken that the family dog Buddy was shot but thankful he will live.
Buddy was shot with a gun Sunday afternoon and in surgery the next day to close up wounds after the bullet entered him twice. But that wasn’t the only injury and Smith is trying to come up with the money to pay the vet.
“They have given him antibiotics for his shattered knee,” Smith said. “They are not sure what will come of the shattered knee. There was nothing they could do about the knee.”
Smith said Buddy will live to spend the rest of his days with her husband and children.
“They said he is good to go,” Smith said. “His oxygen levels are good. His heart rate is good. He is ready to come home.”
Smith is hopeful of picking up Buddy before the weekend. The only question mark is the leg with the severely damaged knee.
“We are certain he is going to live,” Smith said. “He might end up being a three legged dog. He might end up with a leg he can use. He might have a leg he never uses and doesn’t cause pain and have to get it amputated.”
Buddy was shot Sunday afternoon and soon spotted on Smith’s 10 acres in Claud. Family heard a gunshot and then the family spotted Buddy.
“They saw him running, squealing and yapping,” Smith said. “They started following him and tracking the blood. They found Buddy in the shed out back. He had been shot.”
Everyone at the shed when Buddy was found was a child, according to Smith, so when they noticed trespassers, they didn’t do anything.
“We still don’t know exactly who, but the kids did see two people on our property wearing orange hats after Buddy had been shot,” Smith said. “They didn’t approach them or anything.”
Smith said Buddy was taken to the vet Sunday evening and the decision to go ahead with surgery was easy despite the expense.
“This happened and I felt really moved not to give up on him because he is such a good dog,” Smith said.
It was a decision a year in the making. Buddy was a stray wandering Smith’s property.
“He just kept showing up at our house,” Smith said. “He would run up to us every time we pulled up in our yard. I kind of felt bad for him. We started feeding him. My kids started calling him names. He has been called like six different names and now we are stuck on two. Some of us call him Buddy and some of us call him Big Boy. Buddy is the one we are leaning towards.”
Almost immediately, Smith said, everyone noticed Buddy was special.
“We noticed right away he wouldn’t eat human food,” Smith said. “He would look at it, lean his head sideways and wag his tail like he wanted some. We would sit on the ground to eat sometimes and he wouldn’t touch it unless we told him he could. You tell him no and he would just sit.”
A few months ago Buddy made the move into the house with Smith, her husband and children.
“He has moved off the floor and into the bed with the kids,” Smith said. “I’m like wow, never thought I would let that size of dog in the house, much less in bed.”
Buddy pleaded his case with Smith Sunday as she was making the decision for surgery.
“He was wagging his tail while on a stretcher,” Smith said. “He is such a good dog. He grew on my heart. I felt moved not to give up on him especially since no organs were hit and he had a living chance.”
The family has set up a Gofundme at https://bit.ly/3XXXAn4 to help with the surgery expenses.