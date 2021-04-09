The grand opening of the Wetumpka Farmer’s Market will be held in conjunction with the city’s celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 17, from 9-11 a.m.
The city’s farmer’s market is located at 304 E. Coosa Street.
The event will feature master gardeners who will share tips and information about plant care. There will also be a plant swap, free compost will be available and free T-shirts will be given to the first 50 people.
Wetumpka Elementary students recently completed projects using recycled materials. Those projects will be on display and judges at the event by a panel of judges. First, second and third place awards will be given.