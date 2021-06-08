The city of Wetumpka is set to host its second Farmer's Market event of the season on Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m.
Farmer's Market manager Dakota Steed said the June 10 market will be the first of 12 taking place every Thursday until Aug. 26. The city's market is state certified through the Department of Agriculture's Farmer's Market Authority, which means that the market will feature locally grown fresh produce from farms throughout the state.
In addition to fruits and vegetables, Steed said the market will also feature two local honey vendors, meats from Georges' River Market and Butchery and a vendor with homemade casseroles and desserts.
"In the future, we might include some craft vendors, but we're trying to start small and leave some room to grow," Steed said.
The Wharf Casual Seafood food truck will be in attendance at the market, as will musical guests.
"It's a fun community event where people can hang out, listen to good music and get some fresh, locally grown produce," Steed said.
On July 1, the musical guest will be the jazz and blues band, Slim and the Soulful Saints.
The Farmer's Market is located at 304 E. Coosa Street.