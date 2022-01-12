A single-vehicle accident Sunday, Jan. 9 has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
Marion F. Simpson, 66, was fatally injured Sunday night when the 2005 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway around 7:15 p.m.
According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the vehicle struck a culvert, causing the truck to overturn. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Colley Road in Elmore County, about four miles east of Wetumpka.
No other information was available as the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.