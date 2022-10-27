Holidays, especially Halloween, are special for one local family.
‘Fear on Grier’ is annual fall display by Ryan Burgener at his Wallsboro home complete with a scarecrow towering 20 feet in the air. But what makes ‘Fear on Grier’ extra special is it is done to help benefit the Humane Society of Elmore County.
“Everyone that has spent time in the woods knows that hair raising feeling of coming across something unexpected, and that is what we hope to capture each year,” Burgener said.
This year Ryan and wife Tyler are welcoming the community to come by 5066 Grier Road on designated nights to take photos and enjoy candy, while also doing some good.
The Burgeners are seeking donations for the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Guests will need about 10 to 15 minutes to explore scenes at the Burgener property.
“We rely on a group of family and friends to help bring this to life across several weeks, as well as support from local groups including Rental Solutions and the Wetumpka Theatre Guild,” Ryan said.
The display is open to the public Oct. 27-29 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Oct. 30 and 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. Parking is limited and visitors are asked to carpool where possible.
Items needed by the Humane Society of Elmore County Shelter are: Evolve Ultra Concentrated Bleach Tablets; Liquid Bleach, generic is fine, please no bleach labeled as ‘No Splash or Low Splash’ as it does not disinfect; Fabuloso Liquid Detergent; Liquid Dishwashing soap; Non-Clumping Cat Litter, the cheap, clay litter best as it is discarded daily and is cheaper; Canned Dog/Cat Food, lamb/chicken preferred; Dry Puppy/Kitten Chow; Plastic Trash Bags – 13-Gal, 30- Gal & 45-55 Gal; Paper towels; Toilet Paper (for the humans); Black Sharpies; Ball Point Pens; Vienna Sausages – really helps when giving pills to dogs; Peanut Butter – also for giving meds and heartworm prevention to the dogs; Laundry detergent; Old Towels/Blankets; Spray Nozzles for hoses; Heavy-Duty Garden Hoses-50 feet and longer ‘for hot water use.’