Have you heard? There’s a new antiques shop in town.
Fielder House Antiques opened its doors in Eclectic on Oct. 17 offering quality antiques to the public. Jeannie Garrett and her husband, Tom, own the business along with Brian Powell.
The name of the business pays homage to the founder of the town, Dr. M. L. Fielder, who was a practitioner of eclectic medicine – hence the name of the town.
Garrett said the business partnership works because they all work with their strengths. Garrett works in the boutique on Fridays and Saturdays. As a recent retiree, she has the time to dedicate to working in the shop.
Her husband, a talented woodworker, restores and repairs the antique furniture the business acquires and also offers furniture restoration services to the public. Powell, who has an MBA, manages the business and financial side of things.
“We’ve known Brian for years, and one day we were talking about the house and what we could do with it, and the idea of opening an antiques shop came up,” Garrett said. “In a matter of about 30 minutes we decided that we were going to do it.”
Garrett inherited the house, known throughout Eclectic as the Betts House, after the death of her parents. The house is known to be one of the oldest houses in town. Garrett said her parents bought the house about 15 years ago.
The business was stocked using some antiques the trio already owned, some items that were left in the house after Garrett’s parents died and some acquired through consignment. The boutique carries solid wood furniture dating back to the early 1900s, fine China, pianos, candelabras and collectibles.
“It’s all really good quality,” Garrett said. “We are more of a fine antique store but still small enough that you’ll meet the owners when you shop here.”
Garrett said the business has received great feedback from those who know a lot about antiques.
“Business has actually been going really well,” she said. “We’ve been told that our prices are fair and that we have a good inventory. We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.”
Garrett said she’s also been pleasantly surprised by the unity among the town’s business community.
“The other shops here have been so helpful,” she said. “We all do what we can to support each other.”
Garrett said the business will be one of the many vendors at the event.The business, located at 130 Main Street, is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 300-3484. Photos of antiques for sale can be viewed on the Fielder House Antiques Facebook page or online at Fielderhouseantiques.com.