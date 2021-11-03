The final Art Walk of 2021 is set for this Friday, Nov. 5 from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Wetumpka’s art and entertainment district. The first Art Walk was held in April. It has quickly become a popular local event.
The Art Walk is a collaboration of handpicked talented artists who will come together to create a unique art show and sale in the heart of downtown Wetumpka.
Don Sawyer, a seasoned artist with deep ties to the Wetumpka community, is the brainchild behind the Art Walk and his hope is that this will become a destination for Wetumpka residents as well as tourists from around the region.
The Art Walk will encompass an eclectic array of artistic media, and, perhaps, some arts for the ears.
This event is free to the public. To raise funds, coordinators will be raffling off select pieces of artwork to those who attend the Art Walk.