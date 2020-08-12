The Alabama Securities Commission is inviting women of all ages to participate in one of its newest initiatives called She Can, a free financial empowerment program.
ASC public information specialist Faith Feaga said the purpose of the program is to help women feel more confident in their ability to make good financial decisions.
“Research has demonstrated that women perform worse on financial knowledge assessments than men and self-report lower levels of confidence in their ability to engage in financial behaviors that can increase asset accumulation throughout their lifetime,” Feaga said. “That’s why this program is needed.”
Feaga said financial literacy for women is complicated by the fact, statistically, women have longer life expectancies than men but will make less money than their male counterparts throughout the course of their careers.
“The purpose of She Can is to address the information gap that exists so that women feel equipped to make sound financial decision regardless of where they are in life,” Feaga said. “We want women to feel confident and prepared when making financial decisions.”
ASC chief deputy director Amanda Senn said the program provides learning modules that target financial issues faced by high school and college-age young women all the way up to retirement-age women.
“We want to start developing financial knowledge at a young age,” Feaga said.
Once COVID-19 clears, Feaga said the goal is to begin visiting area high schools and colleges to help educate young women.
Senn said topics will include how to invest money for the future, tips to help cut spending, best practices for paying off student loans and how to budget.
The program will also offer modules that discuss being a stay-at-home mother versus being a part of the workforce.
“It’s a personal decision that women have to make for themselves, but we want women to have all of the information they need to make those types of decisions,” Senn said.
Other topics will include navigating finances after a divorce or the death of a spouse, how to spot a scam, planning for retirement and how to manage retirement accounts.
Right now, Feaga and Senn are in the process of creating videos and podcasts that will address each of these topics. Senn said the program’s first video will feature advice from a certified divorce financial analyst. That video and more should be available within the next month.
In the meantime, women are invited to visit Asc.alabama.gov/SheCan.aspx to get tips about budgeting, financial fraud, investing and more.