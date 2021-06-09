The Eclectic Fire Department recently celebrated the arrival of its new fire engine with a push-in ceremony.
Several of Eclectic's volunteer firefighters, along with some of their mutual aid partners, literally pushed the engine into the bay on May 25. Britt Green from First Baptist Church graciously blessed it and the firefighters.
The tradition dates back to a time before fire trucks were motorized and operated with horse drawn equipment. In those days, firefighters had to push their trucks into the station after a call.
Volunteer Fire Chief Josh Dorminey said the push-in ceremony helps keep fire service traditions alive.
Unfortunately, the ceremony was cut short due to back to back calls for service and necessary scheduled training afterward.
Earlier this year, the Eclectic Town Council approved the purchase of the gently used fire engine for $35,000. Dorminey said the 1997 engine is like new with less miles than the department's newest vehicle. It replaces a 1978 pumper truck that the department has been using as backup.
The 1978 pumper truck started having some mechanical issues and Dorminey said it was more cost effective to get a new truck rather than paying to get the 1978 vehicle fixed.
The department also has a 2009 pumper truck, 2009 rescue truck, a 2014 ambulance and a 1998 ladder truck.
The department has an active roster of about 20 volunteer firefighters.